BADMINTON: Watch and chat to clubs at second tournament

Spectators welcome at event at Rugby School Sports Centre

Rugby & District Badminton Association will be hosting their second tournament of 2019 on Sunday, September 29 at Rugby School Sports Centre, Horton Crescent from 10am to 6.30pm for 64 players of all skill levels.

Clubs taking part includeHunters, St Philips, QDJC, Harris, Lutterworth and Trinity in Hinckley as well as social players from Warwickshire College.

Spectators are invited to watch the action from the viewing gallery and club members will be keen to encourage to anyone interested in taking up the sport. Although the sport of badminton is very healthy in Rugby, newcomers are always welcome.

The tournament will consist of two groups of eight teams, each with four players, playing a round robin.

With time permitting, there will be a play off for the top four places. As the event scores are handicapped everyone will be in with a chance of the trophies.