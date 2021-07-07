Bears are a success at Broadway

.

County President Peter Vale Humphreys took six sets of triples across the border to take on Worcestershire at Broadway BC and the Bears were victorious by 106 shots to 94.

Past President Graham O’Donohue, Mike Jeffries (Norgren) and President Peter Vale Humphreys led by one after five ends but were three adrift after eight. Three doubles followed by a five saw the President’s trio surge ahead, the hosts replied with a single but a pair of threes and singles with just another shot in reply saw Vale Humphreys win 23-9. Doug Anderson (Grange), County Secretary Michael Jackson and Past President Geoff Moran started strong, 9-1 up after seven ends. Worcestershire reduced the deficit to three with four ends to go. A four and a couple of singles with one shot in reply took Moran and co to an 18-10 victory.

Steve Martin (Grange), Tom Duggins (Executive) and Keith Hornsby (Three Spires) got off to a poor start, four down after four became six down after eight. The next end the Bears scored seven to move in front, the sides exchanged shots to leave Hornsby and co one ahead with three to play, two trebles either side of a Worcestershire single took the Bears to a 19-15 win. Jim Ward (Sherwood Park), Ian Gibbs (Rugby) and Peter Dymond (Grange) were all square after six ends but trailed by three with ten ends gone. The Bears then pulled ahead but the hosts levelled the scores then moved three up with four left. A strong finish saw Dymond’s trio win 19-15.

Chris Dickens (Norgren), Mick Allsopp (Nuneaton) and Past President Brian Mace Humphries scored a four to level the scores after five ends. A seven for the hosts a couple of ends later swung the game back in their favour, with thirteen played Worcestershire were ahead by two but Mace Humphries and co hit back with a five. With one end left the game was level and it was the hosts that took that end to win 20-18. Past President Aubrey Brookhouse, Lee Ingleston (Bilton) and Senior Vice President Nigel Hewitson started well but had to settle for parity after seven ends were finished. A strong run by the hosts left the Bears adrift by twelve with three ends to go, Hewitson and co took a single but dropped a double and treble to finish on the wrong side of a 25-9 scoreline.

WHITE ROSE

Warwickshire’s Juniors travelled to Westlecott BC to face Wiltshire in the White Rose Trophy. Unfortunately the encounter ended in overall defeat for the Bears 26 shots to 56.

Tom Wheeler, Tom Ward, Ewan Mason and Jordan Ward (all Rugby) got off to a slow start, seven down after three ends. Five ends later the deficit had been cut down to two. The sides exchanged trebles before Wilts scored a two to double the lead. The Bears moved ahead with a treble and double only for the hosts to equalise, Ward and co took another double but fell behind by dropping a four. A treble took the Bears ahead by one but Wiltshire again levelled the score with eighteen ends played.

James Finch (Sherwood Park), Dan Ellicott (Avenue Leamington), Harry Smith and Scott Ashby (both Nuneaton) were adrift by four after five ends, which increased to five after ten ends were played. A bad spell saw Ashby and co concede twenty-two shots over the next six ends. The sides exchanged singles before Wiltshire score a treble with nineteen ends gone.