Bedford netballer to play for England Under 21s

Ellie Rattu

Netballer Ellie Rattu has been selected to play for England Under 21s.

And not only will she be in the team to play a home nations competition against Wales and Scotland later this month, Ellie will be England’s vice-captain.

She is no stranger to the role, having helped lead the Under 19s team on their tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2019.

But the opportunity of a trip to Fiji for the World Youth Cup has been denied to the squad as it has been cancelled because of the pandemic.

“I was invited to trials a couple of weeks ago and found out on Tuesday morning that I’ve been selected for the Under 21 squad and will be vice captain,” said Ellie, whose mum Lisa also played netball for England and coached the Sharnbrook Upper School team which Ellie captained.

“I’ve been playing for Engand through the age groups, at Under 17s and Under 19s and I hope to go on and play for the seniors too.”

Ellie, 21, began playing for Grangers netball club in Bedford when she was 17 and now plays for National Prem team Turnford in the top flight.

And she is in her debut season with Vitality Super League team London Pulse, who train at the Copper Box arena in the 2012 Olympic Park.

“We were very lucky that being elite level we were able to train through the second and third lockdowns, when other sport had stopped,” explained Ellie, who plays centre or wing defence.

“This weekend we are looking forward to the National Performance League Under 21s final, which is against Manchester Thunder.”

And having achieved so much in the sport already, what is it about netball she most enjoys?

“I love the physicality and competitiveness,” she said.

“It’s very tactical and a mental game and it’s such a team sport, you’re training and playing and travelling with friends. I love the team vibe.”

Having graduated this week from Birmingham University with a degree in Biomedical Science, Ellie is turning her attentions to training to be a counsellor.