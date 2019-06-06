BIKEATHON: Over 400 cyclists join charity ride at Draycote Water

Event raises funds for Bloodwise, blood cancer charity
There was a great turn out at this year’s Rugby Bikeathon on Sunday. Over 400 participants began at Draycote Water and cycled along public roads and country lanes to raise money for Bloodwise - a charity supporting those affected by blood cancer.
The event is sponsored by Edward Knight Estate Agents, whose team of ten people (pictured above) taking part raised over £1,500 for the charity. Manager Terry Dainty said: “The Bikeathon is such a fantastic event and we felt it important to take this opportunity to help support such a worthy cause.”
Blood Cancer is the fifth most common type of cancer and third biggest killer in cancer in the UK, despite survival rates increasing from 10% to around 80% since the charity was founded in 1960.
Bloodwise funds research in all types of blood cancer including; leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma and they aim to provide the best treatment care and support for those whose lives are affected by it.