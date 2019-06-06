BIKEATHON: Over 400 cyclists join charity ride at Draycote Water

Event raises funds for Bloodwise, blood cancer charity

There was a great turn out at this year’s Rugby Bikeathon on Sunday. Over 400 participants began at Draycote Water and cycled along public roads and country lanes to raise money for Bloodwise - a charity supporting those affected by blood cancer.

Riders taking part in the 10-mile event around the reservoir

The event is sponsored by Edward Knight Estate Agents, whose team of ten people (pictured above) taking part raised over £1,500 for the charity. Manager Terry Dainty said: “The Bikeathon is such a fantastic event and we felt it important to take this opportunity to help support such a worthy cause.”

Blood Cancer is the fifth most common type of cancer and third biggest killer in cancer in the UK, despite survival rates increasing from 10% to around 80% since the charity was founded in 1960.

Bloodwise funds research in all types of blood cancer including; leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma and they aim to provide the best treatment care and support for those whose lives are affected by it.

Edward Knight sponsors Terry Dainty and Dean O'Brien

Members of the Edward Knight team