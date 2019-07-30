BOWLS: Another Middle England victory for County Ladies

Warwickshire must wait and see if they will stay top of the table

v Oxfordshire

Heather Mills, Moira Parsons and Velisa Brown wait with bated breath as Sue Hornsby's wood reaches the head against Oxfordshire

The final Middle England League match, this time against Oxfordshire, was held at Lillington Bowling Club on almost the hottest day of the year and even cutting the number of ends from 21 to 18 it was still too hot for some who had to come off the green and recuperate. In the end Warwickshire took the honours by winning the game overall 103-93 with three winning rinks each, writes Jenny Corn.

Highest winning rink went to skip Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Denise Judge (Bilton), Helen Harris (Stoke) and Trish Jarvis (Wolvey) who stormed into the lead eventually winning 22-9.

Moira Parsons (Welford) with Velisa Brown (Southam), Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) and Sue Hornsby (Lillington) lost 7 shots on the first end but quickly retaliated with 4 shots on the next end followed by 5 on the 3rd end and from there on in they never looked back winning 26-21.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Lynne Innes (Stratford), Wendy Holloway and Carole Simmons (both Welford) also started strongly and despite the efforts of the opposition a win was never in doubt as they retained their lead to win 15-10.

The county's highest winning rink against Berkshire, Liz Westell, Jenny Corn, Donna Kerr and Lynne Innes

Jenny Corn with Jayne Henfrey (both Lillington), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) were fairly evenly matched and drew level 9 all at 10 ends and although the home team went into the lead for the second half the visitors came back strongly to pip them at the post 14-15.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Pat Dahlgren (Bilton), Di Thurlbeck (Lillington) and Rosemarie Geden (Southam) were also evenly matched with their opposition just trailing on the last three ends to finish 12-16.

Chris Cooke with Heather Tredgold (both Southam), Antoinette Lambert (Ambleside) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) started well but weren’t able to capitalise on their early lead and finished 14-23.

Now we wait to see whether Warwickshire Ladies have retained their lead in the overall League results.

v Berkshire

On the hottest day of the year Warwickshire Ladies went to Shrivenham Bowling Club to play Berkshire in their annual friendly and whilst the temperature soared the visitors kept their cool and came out on top just winning 95-91.

Highest winning rink went to skip Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Lynne Innes (Stratford), Liz Westell (Welford) and Donna Kerr (RLS) who were always in the lead but strengthened their position in the middle section of the game to finish 22-7.

The only other winning rink went to skip Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) with Lilian Hope (Stratford), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) who scored 7 shots on the first two ends and never looked in danger as they pulled away to finish 20-14.

Jean Williams (Stratford) with Sharon Keal (Snitterfield), Liz Crispin (Wolvey) and Vanessa Brazier (Rugby Rail) were evenly matched throughout the game and eventually finished with an honourable draw 15-15.

Chris Cooke (Southam) with Heather Mills (Grange Ladies), Hazel Goodman and Jayne Henfrey (both Lillington) were also fairly evenly matched but the home side just managed to pip them to the post and they finished 12-16.

Maureen Edwards with Christine Harding (both Rugby Thornfield), Chris Ward (Lillington) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) were 7 all at 8 ends but then their opponents took off and whilst they pulled back in the latter half of the game it wasn’t sufficient and they finished 11-15.

Debbie Bloxham with Liz Chedgzoy (both Stratford), Pippa Mace (Lillington) and Helen Harris (Stoke) struggled to start and despite two 4s weren’t able to build on that success and finished 15-24.