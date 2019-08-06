BOWLS: Can Railway or Rugby catch Oakfield in Friendship Cup?

By Keith Oakes

Rugby Bowling Association Friendship Cup League

Can Oakfield BC hold on to their lead in the Friendship Cup or will Rugby Railway and Rugby Club scupper their hopes when they play their outstanding game on Thursday, August 8?

The Rail need 10 points to take the title for the fourth consecutive season and Rugby Club need 11 points to become champions. If they don’t get the required points, then a win for either team would place them 2nd & 3rd behind Oakfield.

Rugby Club had two out standing games from early on in the season and by playing two games last week, the second against Bilton BC they managed to come away with a very good result. Although Bilton lost this encounter by 63 shots to 78 shots and 1 point (for the draw) to 13 points, they kept it fairly tight and made Rugby Club work for their win.

All very interesting then, so both teams have to win convincingly as Oakfield’s shot difference would possibly not be in danger of being exceeded.

Watch this space and I will let you know the final outcome (hopefully) in my next instalment.

The Len Taylor Triples are being played at the Rugby Railway from 9am onwards with 22 teams competing for this prestigious trophy. If you are playing, don’t be late or just come along and spectate.