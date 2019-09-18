BOWLS: County ladies beaten by Bedfordshire in final game

By Jenny Corns

The final inter-county game of the season took place at Rugby Thornfield BC against Bedfordshire and in spite of an excellent season, Warwickshire ladies were unable to retain their winning streak finishing 76-103.

Abbie Ward receives her blazer badge from Warwickshire president Chris Cooke

Highest winning rink went to Maureen Edwards with Sigrid Thomas, Yvonne Bromfield (all Rugby Thornfield) and Thelma Orberson (Avenue Coventry) who started slowly but 4 shots on the 7th end changed the perspective and they went on to win 18-6.

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Velisa Brown (Southam), Abbie Ward (Avenue Leamington) and Jacqui Cook (Lillington) started well and never looked in any danger as they went on to win 15-10.

Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) with Janet Miller (Grange Ladies), Denise Judge (Bilton) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) struggled to start but 3 shots on the 8th end gave them the inspiration they needed to go ahead and despite a last few ends flourish from the opposition they managed to hold on and with 19-15.

So with three winning rinks and three losing one could say it was a draw but Bedfordshire probably wouldn’t agree.

County President, Chris Cooke, had the pleasure of presenting Blazer Badges to Cynthia Briggs (RLS) and Abbie Ward (Avenue Leamington).