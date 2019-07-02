BOWLS: County ladies go top of the Middle England League

Defeat by Leicestershire, but all to play for in next two games

Warwickshire has taken the lead in the Middle England League despite a disappointing result against Leicestershire, losing by just three shots 106-109. So with all six Counties having completed three games it is all to play for in the next two.

Warwickshire's highest winning rink Liz Crowther, Dawn Horne, Moira Parsons and Trish Jarvis

Highest winning rink went to skip Moira Parsons (Welford) with Dawn Horne (RLS), Liz Crowther (Lillington) and Trish Jarvis (Wolvey) who were level pegging 9 all at 9 ends but then pulled out all the stops to soar ahead and finish 26-13.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Donna Kerr (RLS), Lynne Innes and Linda Linney (both Stratford) started strongly and were 12-3 up at 10 ends but a strong reply by their opponents held them back until they managed to pick up 3 shots on the 15th end which gave them the encouragement they needed and they finished with a 19-15 win.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Margaret Grosvenor (Lillington), Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) and Joan Hall (Nuneaton) were fairly evenly matched with their opponents but despite a good finish were not able to get the result they wanted and finished one shot adrift 16-17.

Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Sharon Keal (Snitterfield), Helen Harris (Stoke) and Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) were 9 all at 10 ends and 15 all at 20 ends but despite their efforts they were unable to win the final end finishing 2 shots down 15-17.

Jenny Corn with Pat Gagg (both Lillington), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) started strongly but their opponents fought back just as strongly and the final score was 16-22.

Chris Cooke with Rosemarie Geden (both Southam), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Liz Westell (Welford) were 11 all at 11 ends before their opposition took over leaving the Warwickshire team 14-25 down.