BOWLS: County ladies triumph in Cambridgeshire rain to go second in Middle England League

Five winning rinks for 15-2 points victory

After a questionable start due to the weather Warwickshire ladies eventually set out for Littleport Bowling Club to meet Cambridgeshire for the next round of the Middle England League. Although the rain stopped just before they arrived it was only until the match started, and from then on the players were subjected to a constant heavy drizzle. Fortunately for Warwickshire their determination eventually proved no match for Cambridgeshire and they came away the victors with a score of 124-117 and five winning rinks giving them a 15-2 point lead and moving them to second in the league with three games to play.

Winning Rink - Sue Hornsby, Donna Kerry, Sharon Keal and Debbie Bloxham

Highest winning rink went to Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Donna Kerr (RLS), Sharon Keal Snitterfield) and Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) who were evenly matched with their opponents until the 6th end when they started to pull ahead and were 15-6 up at 10 ends when the tide turned again and they found themselves with only a 5 shot lead 17-12 at 16 ends, but a last minute surge gave them the result they were after and they finished 28-13.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Antoinette Lambert (Ambleside), Linda Linney (Stratford) and Jacqui Cook (Lillington) stormed into the lead and were 9-0 at 5 ends before their opposition were allowed to score but from there on in they were fairly evenly matched just managing to hold on to finish with a 24-17 win.

Moira Parsons (Welford) with Velisa Brown (Southam), Pippa Mace (Lillington) and Trish Jarvis (Wolvey) were never in any danger and also finished with a 7 shot win at 19-12.

Chris Cooke with Rosemarie Geden (both Southam), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Liz Westell (Welford) were fairly evenly matched 8-7 on 9 ends, but 4 shots on the 10th end helped their cause until their opponents fought back and there was only one shot difference at the 18th end. Disaster struck on the 20th end as they dropped 5 shots leaving them 21-24 down going into the last end and also the knowledge that the match rested on their shoulders as they were last off the green but a magnificent 5 shots on the last end not only gave them a win 26-24, but also ensured that Warwickshire won the game.

Jenny Corn with Pat Gagg (both Lillington), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) were under the cosh right from the start unable to keep the shots they were holding and finished down 8-33.