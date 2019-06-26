BOWLS: Oakfield leading Friendship Cup after four games

Rugby Bowling Association round-up

Rugby Bowling Association

Last Sunday (June 23) Rugby Bowling Association (RBA) went to Corley Bowls Club to play against Coventry & District Bowling Association. Due to a congestion of other matches and competitions the match was reduced to four rinks aside rather than the usual six.

It was a warm, but cloudy afternoon where a competitive game was played in a friendly atmosphere, with the RBA prevailing three rinks to one and a shot score of 80 to 63.

Rugby’s highest winning rink comprised Grange bowlers, Doug Anderson, Brian Beere, David Knee and skip Peter Dymond. The other two winning skips were Nigel Malka (Oakfield), and Tony Hoffman (Thornfield).

Well played all, the RBA now have a record of played four, won four.

Tony Hoffman

Friendship Cup

Oakfield lead the way after Week 4 of the RBA Friendship Cup league with 37 points, whilst the Grange are currently second with 28 points but both having played four games. Bilton are close behind with 27 points and Rugby Railway have 21 points, both after three games each. Rugby have to date only played two games and have 15 points, while Thornfield trail at the moment with 12 points, but they have played all 4 games. This Thursday (June 27) will be the fifth game in the fixture list of ten games, so the outstanding games need to be played as soon as possible please.

Competitions will be sent out as soon as printed.