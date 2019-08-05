BOWLS PICTURES All the winners from the ladies' county finals day

Climax to Warwickshire's 2019 competitions held on Southam Bowling Club's new green

Southam Bowling Club’s new green was the venue for this year’s Finals Day and the club members had worked hard to make sure it was ready for such a prestigious event, writes Jenny Corn.

Mixed Pairs champions Hannah Smith & Martin Heitzman

Unfortunately no-one can control the weather and the forecast rain descended as promised, but in true bowling spirit the finalists stepped on to the green determined to do their best despite everything.

First on the green were the Fours – teams from Sherwood Park – Lynda Jude, Jackie Morris, Helena Williamson and Gill Maund; and their opponents from Stoke – Di Medhurst, Helen Harris, Aleen Shuttleworth and Elaine Taylor. First blood went to Sherwood Park but the teams were very evenly matched and 9 all at 11 ends before Stoke started to take control eventually finishing the winners 21-13.

The Triples from Avenue Leamington – Zoe Barnard-Rowland, Wendy Maries and Yvonne Pick; and their opponents from Royal Leamington Spa – Dawn Horne, Jenny Wickens, Janice White – had a different story to tell as the Leamington team started strongly and despite a valiant effort Avenue were unable to control the situation and RLS won 19-10.

The 2 Wood Singles between Kirsty Richards (Whitnash) and Moira Parsons (Welford) was always going to be worth watching and lived up to its promise as Kirsty set off with a 3-0 lead but not for long as Moira soon drew level and so the game went on with no-one able to really pull ahead until the last couple of ends when Moira managed to take two shots on the last two ends to give her a win 11-15.

The Unbadged Singles was another exciting challenge between two Welford bowlers who are already showing a great deal of promise Wendy Hobbis and Tracey Wheeler who were fairly evenly matched for the first quarter of the game when Wendy started to pull ahead with Tracey turning up the heat and pulling back to within 3 shots before Wendy went away again to win 21-15.

The 4 Wood Singles saw Kirsty Richards (Whitnash) back on the green to challenge Trish Jarvis (Wolvey) but the weather was the winner on this occasion as Trish was unable to finish the game leaving Kirsty with a 14-4 win.

The afternoon session started with the Mixed Pairs which was always going to be a good challenge between Sherwood Park team – Gill Maund and Mal Evans; and their opponents from Avenue Leamington – Hannah Smith and Martin Heitzman and so it proved as they were neck and neck with the Avenue team taking the trophy.

Dawn Horne, Jenny Wickens and Janice White (Royal Leamington Spa) were looking for a double win as they stepped on to the green for the Benevolent Triples, but Joy Cooke (Blossomfield), Margaret Grosvenor and Sue Hornsby (both Lillington) hadn’t read the script setting off strongly and whilst the RLS team pulled back to 5 all on the 6th end they really didn’t get a look in after that with their opponents winning 18-9.

The Pairs was the final game of the day between team Whitnash - Helen Slimm and Kirsty Richards; and their opponents team Stoke – Di Medhurst and Di Wilkinson but again the weather was the winner with the Whitnash team taking the trophy.

Sunday wasn’t much better from a weather point of view but it was agreed the players would carry on starting with Top Club between Lillington and Avenue Leamington. Despite their efforts the Lillington team wasn’t able to hold a strong Avenue team which went on to win 3-1.

The Champion of Champions competition between Trish Jarvis (Wolvey) and Di Medhurst (Stoke) started fairly evenly but then Di started to take control finishing with a 20-12 win.

The Junior Singles was the last game of the day between Lucy Bonny (Norgren) and Hannah Smith (Avenue Leamington). Level pegging 4 all at 5 ends it was Hannah who was then able to take control and win 21-13.

The Final of the Senior Fours was played at Lillington a few weeks earlier when the weather was kinder and featured team Lillington – Margaret Grosvenor, Jacqui Cook, Di Thurlbeck and Sue Hornsby; and their opponents from Stoke – Di Medhurst, Helen Harris, Aleen Shuttleworth and Elaine Taylor who started slowly but then started to pull ahead until a strong finish by the Lillington team secured them a 19-18 win.