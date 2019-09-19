BOWLS PICTURES: Rugby Bowling Association finals day round-up

By Keith Oakes

The Rugby Bowling Association held their Finals day at Thornfield Outdoor Bowls Club on Sunday (September 15) where six finals were contested.

Phil Bale receives the Ralph Robins trophy from president elect Terry Fuller

There were three games being played in the morning, one was the Tony Dean Memorial Trophy Mixed pairs which was a repeat of the 2018 final between Carol Mace-Humphries & Phil Bale (Grange) and Vanessa Brazier & Bruce Truman (Rugby Railway). Playing 18 ends, it was close up to the 7th end where Carol & Phil took 5 shots (11-4) and at 13 ends, Vanessa & Bruce had clawed back to 16-13 down but finally losing 21 – 14 at the 17th end.

The Britannia Plate competition is the Ladies Pairs contested by Janet Bradley & Yvonne Bromfield (Thornfield) and Beryl Cooke & Kim Tubb (Oakfield). A close encounter through-out with 4 shots each at 7 ends, 8 shots each at 12 ends but the Thornfield Pair taking the honours by 13 shots to 12 shots at 18 ends.

The third morning final was the new Competition, The Presidents Cup, played as 2 sets of 9 ends with a one end tie break if required and it was. Oakfield Club (Tony Mosteckyj, Peter & Martin Winn & Howard Wilkins) won the first set 9 shots to 4. Rugby Railway (Liz & Bill Wragg, Stuart Miles & Colin Stanton) came back with a 9th end shot to take the second set 8-7. All rested then on the extra end which would determine the champions and with the closest shot, Oakfield took the honours.

Lunch time was the start of the singles competitions, Ladies singles and men’s Ralph Robins trophies. Kim Tubb (Oakfield) & Maureen Edwards (Thornfield) contested this one and again it was pretty even at 10 ends, 7-5 to Maureen who then started to pull away and at 15 ends was 12-6 up and carried on achieving the required 21 shots on 22 ends with Kim scoring 11 shots.

Adrian Johnston and Tom Millership, the Coronation Cup Mens Pairs winners

In the Ralph Robins, Phil Bale was looking for his second RBA title (and retaining the 2018 title) took on Rugby Club’s Roger Smith. Probably a little too much for Roger as Phil was still in good form from his previous contest scoring 8-2 at 6 ends, Roger picking up a 3 on the 7th end and a one on the 13, but not enough to stop Phil scoring a 4 on the 15th end to claim the title with 21 shots.

Final game of the day, the Coronation Cup Men’s Pairs again included Phil Bale & partner Bob Page whose opponents were Adrian J. Johnston & Tom Millership (Rugby Club). “Nip and Tuck” all the way between these two pairs, 7 shots each at 7 ends, 11-10 at 12 ends to A J & Tom who then continued with no further score against them, achieving 22 shots to 10 at 17 ends, shook hands with Phil and Bob who conceded the title to the Rugby Club Pair.

Yvonne Bromfield and president elect Terry Fuller