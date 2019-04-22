BOWLS PICTURES: Thornfield Indoor competition finals 2019

By Alan Jackson

Rugby Thornfield Indoors Bowls Club’s winter season came to an end with the Club Competitions Finals Weekend. As usually there was twists, turns and late drama, a fitting end to a good season.

Ladies Fours champions Jan Mitchell, Janet Arkell, Carol Ryan & Jane Redfern with competition secretary John Kilsby

Ewan Mason made a good start in the Men’s Two Woods, 3-0 up after two ends. Four ends later and the lead had grown to 6-1 but a good couple of ends by Oliver Fowler cut that back to 6-4. Mason scored five consecutive singles to lead by seven with seven ends left, the players exchanged singles before Fowler cut the deficit to five with four ends to play. Ewan Mason secured the next two ends with singles to claim the Two Woods crown with a 14-7 score line.

Wayne Kilsby, Bob Lambert, John Gockelen and John Kilsby took an early 5-0 lead in the Men's Fours but trailed a shot as John Barnett, Graham Howes, Dave Sands and Chris Chapman fought back. With fourteen ends played the teams were level on thirteen all, eight shots in four ends swung the game in the favour of Chapman and co and they eased their way over the line to win 22-16.

A good start gave Oliver Fowler, Dave Sands and Chris Chapman an early eight shot advantage in the Men's Triples against Bruce Truman, John Furness and Howard Wilkins. Wilkins and co halved the deficit over the next three ends but Chapman’s rink were again eight shot ahead with thirteen ends gone. Two ends later an the lead had dropped to three but was doubled to head into the final end with Chapman and co 18-12 up. Although the dropped a double the win went to Fowler, Sands and Chapman.

A second end six helped Liam Pearcey and Craig Carter reach seven ends 12-1 up in the Men's Pairs against Ewan Mason and Oliver Fowler. A good six end spell saw Mason & Fowler reduce the deficit to one. Four singles by Pearcey & Carter were countered by a pair of singles by Mason & Fowler, to leave the game 18-15 with two ends left. Mason & Fowler scored a treble to turn the game into a final end shoot out, an exciting finish saw Liam Pearcey and Craig Carter crowned champions with a 20-18 score.

Men's singles champion Oliver Fowler receives the trophy from competition secretary John Kilsby

Oliver Fowler looked to secure back to back Championships, Craig Carter stood in the way of him adding the title to his portfolio again. Fowler went 3 up early on but Carter moved 9-3 ahead. Fowler fought back to reach parity at 11 all, Carter again then went ahead, leading 14-12. A single followed by a four swung the game back in Fowler’s favour and he secured the crown with a couple of singles and a pair, final score 21-14.

Despite winning the first end Carol Ryan soon found herself trailing 7-1 in the Ladies Championship against Abbie Ward but Ryan fought back and took an 11-8 lead. Three doubles swung the game back into the favour of Ward, a treble and single increased her lead to 18-12. Ryan had one final fightback but could only knock a couple of shots off the deficit before Abbie Ward got the shots she needed to reach 21, final score 21-15 secured the title for Abbie Ward.

After five ends nothing could separate Carol Ryan and Maureen Edwards in the Ladies Two Wood final, the score 3-3. Edwards went on a seven end scoring streak, taking he total to 13, Ryan replied with a pair of singles but three more singles was enough to give Maureen Edwards a 16-5 victory.

Molly Fowler and Abbie Ward turned an early deficit into a 12-3 lead in the Ladies Pairs final against Carol Ryan and Bev Mitchell. Ryan & Mitchell doubled their tally but ten shots in six ends was enough to secure the Ladies Pairs crown to Molly Fowler and Abbie Ward, final score 22-6.

Ladies singles winner Abbie Ward is presented with the trophy by competition secretary John Kilsby

Successful Pairs champions Abbie Ward and Molly Fowler were joined by Bev Sands in the Ladies Triples and they took an early 4-1 lead against Jan Mitchell, Sandy Boulton and Jane Redfern. Redfern and co cut the deficit to one but five shots in two ends helped Ward and co reach seven ends 9-3 up. A single, double, treble and four saw Redfern take the lead again but with fifteen ends played the scores were level on 15 all. Ward and co took the sixteenth end to lead by two but Redfern replied with a five to give them a three shot lead heading into the final end. While they tried Ward and co could only score a single to give Jan Mitchell, Sandy Boulton and Jane Redfern a 20-18 win.

Jan Mitchell, Jane Redfern, Carol Ryan and Janet Arkell took on a combination of young and old in the Ladies Fours, Ailish Sheehan, Molly Fowler, Jean Barnett and Maureen Edwards providing the opposition. A close start saw the teams reach seven ends all square at 9-9, seven ends later the scores were still level on 14 all. Edwards moved four shots clear, Arkell took it down to one. With nineteen ends played Edwards had taken a three shot lead, Arkell cut that down to one with one end left and took that final end with a single to take the game into an extra end. A tense end went the way of Mitchell, Redfern, Ryan and Arkell, a single giving them the title 21-20.

Jordan Ward took an early 7-3 lead in the Under 25s Singles final against Craig Carter. A brace of doubles and singles helped Carter move ahead, with nineteen ends played Carter was leading 14-10. After another six ends the scores were level on 15 all, Carter took a single, Ward replied with a double but Carter hit straight back with his own double, score now 18-17 in Carter’s favour. A couple of singles took Craig Carter within a shot of victory and in the games thirtieth end he secured that to win the Under 25s championship 21-17.

In the Under 25s Novices, a competition for those who haven’t won the Under 25s Singles before, Molly Fowler and Jacob Mills exchanged shots to leave the score at three all. Mills pulled ahead but Fowler fought back to again level the scores, this time twelve all. After an exchange of shots Mills moved within touching distance of the win, leading 18-15. Molly Fowler scored a double to cut the deficit to one before taking all four shots on the next end to seal a 21-18 victory.

The Over 60s Singles saw Nigel Hewitson recover from a 7-2 deficit to lead 11-7 against Brian Smith. Smith halved the deficit but Hewitson chipped out three singles and a double to go 16-9 up and took the extra shots he needed over the next two ends to win the encounter 21-9.

Nigel Hewitson was again in action in the Over 60s Drawn Pairs, though he and his partner Pat Schofield were 11-1 down after five ends against Bob Henderson and Martin Webster. Schofield and Hewitson took ten shots over the next five ends to level the score and then went on to gain an 18-13 lead with sixteen ends played. Henderson and Webster levelled the encounter with four ends left to go. A treble, double and single for Schofield and Hewitson meant that they went into the final end six shots clear. They took the final end with a double to secure a 26-18 victory in a thrilling encounter.

Patrick Clerkin raced to an 11-0 lead in the Open Singles against Nigel Hewitson. Hewitson cut the deficit down to two only for Clerkin to extend it back to nine shots, 18-9 the score. Hewitson dug deep, bringing the gap down to four before scoring a couple of trebles to lead 20-18, he then took the single he needed to complete a comeback victory.

In the Open Pairs Craig Carter and Liam Pearcey were 4-3 up against Molly Fowler and Darren Ward. They increased their lead to five but Fowler and Ward cut it three, the score now 12-9. A five and a single took Carter and Pearcey nine clear with six end to play. Both sides increased their scores by five, giving Craig Carter and Liam Pearcey the title 23-14.

A good start for Darren & Tom Wheeler gave them an 8-2 lead after five ends in the Family Pairs against Ewan & Keith Mason. The Mason’s cut the deficit to one but with fifteen ends played the score was 19-9 to the Wheeler’s. With ends running out all the Mason’s could do was to cut the deficit to six, a 23-17 scoreline enough to give Darren & Tom Wheeler the victory.

The Mr & Mrs Pairs saw Jean & Brian Lever face Jean & John Barnett. With five ends played The Barnett’s held a four shot lead, which became seven shots after ten ends. A twelfth end five took the game further away from the Lever’s. Jean & John Barnett took the victory with a 27-6 scoreline.

With six ends played Keith Mason and Abbie Ward had a 5-4 lead over Carol Ryan and John Kilsby in the Mixed Pairs. A brace of threes, brace of fours and a five swung the game well into the favour of Mason and Ward. Ryan and Kilsby reduced the deficit by three but it was Keith Mason and Abbie Ward that took the Mixed Pairs title 25-9.