BOWLS: Rugby Bowling Club - from suits and ties to full colour kit!

Contrasting pictures from 1911 to Saturday's team on the Bilton Road green

Rugby Bowling Club before Saturday’s game. (Back from left) Roy Foster, Eddie Smith, Ian Gibbs, Craig Carter, Robin Whyman, Jamal Sakinmaz, Lee Maughan, Mick Lill, Andrew Higham, John Codling. (Front row) Bob Fox, Dave Scobie, Roger Smith, Edward Higham, club captain Nigel Townsend, Brian Thompson, Adrian Johnston, William Higham, Jacob Mills, club president Nigel Hewitson, James Laidlaw.

A scene from a Rugby Bowling Club game in 1911 with the players wearing suits and ties and boaters

Rugby Bowling Club played their first home game of the season on their Bilton Road green on Saturday against Lillington Bowling Club, Leamington, wearing their new bowling attire.

The club were one of the first in Warwickshire to wear coloured shirts and, with the permission of the County, have completed the outfit with matching blue trousers.

This is a far cry from the original launch of the club on the Rugby Urban District Council bowling green in the Hillmorton Road recreation ground on Wednesday, July 5th, 1911.

Rugby Bowling Club was formed by members of the Chamber of Commerce most of whom had businesses with a half day on a Wednesday, hence the midweek game.

The club purchased land and moved to their present green in 1927.

The old photograph from the Advertiser shows the players wearing shirts, ties and suits with bowler or straw hats. What a contrast to today’s players!