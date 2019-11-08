BOWLS: Thornfield bowlers raise funds at charity gala for Parkinson's UK

Winners Stuart Miles, Nigel Hewitson, Gina Sharp and Ian Gibbs

A full set of 16 teams took to the green as Rugby Thornfield Indoor BC held their latest charity gala, this one in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

Fannies Fantom Flan Flingers, Stuart Miles Nigel Hewitson, Gina Sharpe and Ian Gibbs (above) won with 28 points. Once in a Blue Moon and Santa’s in Rehab were joint second (22 points). With 20 points fourth place went to Fab Four and joint fifth with 16 points were Jaguar Ladies, Here Again and Odds & Sods A.

Thornfield’s next charity gala is on Sunday, December 8 in aid of the Rugby Foodbank.

Bowlers from the Rugby Branch of Parkinson's UK won the wooden spoon

If you have a disability or are a little unsteady on your legs, there is now a special walking frame called a bowls buddy at Thornfield, approved by EIBA, Disability Bowls England and Greengauge Sports surfaces.

It enables users to feel steadier moving around the bowling green and has been provided by Rugby Parkinson’s Branch. The branch is very grateful for the support that Thornfield have given them over the years. On Sunday the Parkinson’s team (above) enjoyed the gala but did get the wooden spoon award! The winners very kindly gave their winnings of £24 to the RPUK branch.