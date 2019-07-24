BOWLS: Two more wins for Warwickshire's ladies

County badges for Grange and Bilton bowlers

By Jenny Corn

Grange bowler Brenda Beere receives her county Colt badge at the Herefordshire game

Herefordshire had a special treat as they were invited to play their annual friendly match at Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club and even the weather played ball and stayed sunny and dry. In the end Warwickshire took the honours winning 120-78.

Highest winning rink went to skip Sue Hornsby with Jenny Corn (both Lillington), Lynne Innes (Stratford) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) who started strongly and eventually won 24-6.

Jacqui Cook (Lillington) with Joy Cook (Blossomfield), Wendy Holloway (Welford) and Donna Kerr (RLS) were in determined mood and soared to a 22-7 win.

Elaine Taylor with Helen Harris (both Stoke), Brenda Beere and Heather Mills (both Grange Ladies) were 3 all at the 6th end when they started to take control of the game and eventually finished 23-12.

Biltons Denise Judge received her county Blazer badge after the ladies win against Somerset

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Pippa Mace, Jayne Henfrey and Di Thurlbeck (all Lillington) started slowly but soon pulled back and were 7 all at 9 ends before finishing 19-15.

Chris Cooke (Southam) with Janet Miller (Grange Ladies), Liz Chedgzoy (Stratford) and Pat Gagg (Lillington) also struggled to start but a flurry of shots in the second half of the game helped their cause and they only trailed by 3 shots at the end 14-17.

Janice White with Dawn Horne (both RLS), Sharon Keal (Snitterfield) and Joan Hall (Nuneaton) were fairly well balanced through the game but unable to just get the few extra shots eventually trailing 18-21 at the end.

After a very tasty meal County President, Chris Cooke, was delighted to present Colt Badges to Brenda Beere and Janet Miller (both Grange Ladies).

A sunny day was promised when the County ladies went to Burnham on Sea to play Somerset and so it proved to be with the visitors happily returning home with a one shot win 86-85.

Highest winning rink went to skip Elaine Taylor with Di Wilkinson (both Stoke), Antoinette Lambert (Ambleside) and Sigrid Thomas (Rugby Thornfield) who started strongly and were 8-1 up at 6 ends where they stayed for the next 4 ends before two threes made the difference and they retained their lead eventually finishing with a 19-10 win.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Hazel Goodman (Lillington), Mo Yeomans (Blossomfield) and Heather Tredgold (Southam) also soared ahead to start and were 7-0 up at 6 ends before their opponents took over leaving them 8 all at 10 ends. A strong finish helped the visitors’ cause enabling them to win 17-11.

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Joy Cooke (Blossomfield), Vivienne Belt (Handsworth Wood) and Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) were fairly evenly matched to start before they pulled away to finish with a 6 shot win 16-10.

Jenny Corn with Margaret Stephens (both Lillington), Liz Westell (Welford) and Rosemarie Geden (Southam) were 6 all at 7 ends when their opponents started to pull away to leave the visitors trailing 8-16 at 14 ends but a flurry of shots over the next few ends enabled them to pull back to lose by just two shots 15-17.

Janice White with Dawn Horne (both RLS), Pat Lowe (Rugby Thornfield) and Chris Roberts (Stoke) were 6 all at 10 ends when their opponents stepped up the pace leaving the visitors trailing 11-17 at the end.

Chris Cooke (Southam) with Lilian Hope (Stratford), Denise Judge (Bilton) and Donna Kerr (RLS) were level 4 all at 5 ends but were unable to hold the home team from racing ahead to eventually leave them trailing 8-20.

County President, Chris Cooke, was delighted to finish the day by presenting a blazer badge to Denise Judge.