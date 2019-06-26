BOWLS: Walker Cup win for Warwickshire's ladies against Devon

Friendly triumph for county over Nottinghamshire

Johns Trophy and Walker Cup

Looks Good To Me - Ros Taylor, Jacqui Cook and Chris Harding playing in the county friendly with Nottinghamshire

After winning the Johns Trophy against Dorset earlier in the season, Warwickshire stepped onto the green ready for another great game against Wiltshire, but this time it was their opponents who took the trophy, winning on four rinks out of the six with Warwickshire winning one and drawing the second, leaving them with a points difference which doesn’t bode well for their hope of reaching the Regional Finals. But all is not lost and there is still another game to play against Gloucestershire at the beginning of July.

The winning rink was skipped by Kirsty Richards with Helen Slimm (both Whitnash), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) whose success was never in doubt as they set off strongly and continued to put pressure on the opposition throughout the game eventually finishing with a 26-13 win.

The drawing rink skipped by Jenny Corn with Jacqui Cook (both Lillington), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) was a different story as they were trailing 3-16 by the 12th end and it was only sheer determination that kept them in the game as they fought back to finish with a respectable 20-20.

The double rink Walker Cup at Portishead was always going to be a tough game against Devon but the Warwickshire team proved their worth as they battled to a nine-shot win 44-35.

Warwickshire's highest winning rink against Notts, Debbie Bloxham, Di Wilkinson, Thelma Orberson and Lilian Hope

Moira Parsons (Welford) with Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry), Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) and Sue Hornsby (Lillington) started strongly and were 14-3 up at 7 ends before their opponents started to dig their heels in, but their consistency paid off and they finished with a 10 shot win 25-15.

The other team skipped by Kirsty Richards with Helen Slimm (both Whitnash), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) were under the cosh to start and trailing 2-9 on the 9th end before picking up 9 shots over the next 3 ends which certainly changed the perspective and suddenly they were 11-9 at 12 ends. Unfortunately the Devon team came back at them and despite 4 shots on the last end they were unable to win, but only lost by one shot 19-20 giving Warwickshire the overall win.

Report by Jenny Corn

Photographs by Mary Wheildon

Thelma Orberson receives her Colt Badge from county president Chris Cooke

County friendly v Notts

Although the weather forecast was not good when the Ladies’ County friendly against Nottinghamshire was due to take place at Solihull Municipal Bowling Club, the afternoon stayed dry until almost the last end and whilst Warwickshire were behind at 5 ends they soon changed that to finish with a 133-98 win.

Highest winning rink went to Debbie Bloxham with Lilian Hope (both Stratford), Thelma Orberson (Avenue Coventry) and Di Wilkinson (Stoke) who started slowly and were 6-1 down at 4 ends but 5 shots on the 5th turned the tables and they went on to a resounding 33-19 win.

Sue Hornsby with Hazel Goodman (both Lillington), Jean Veart (Nuneaton) and Helen Harris (Stoke) were level 9 all on the 12th end but then managed to pull away and finish 22-13.

Mary Wheildon receives her Blazer Badge from county president Chris Cooke

Jean Williams (Stratford) with Karen Rice (Studley Entaco), Mary Wheildon (Warwick Boat Club) and Di Thurlbeck (Lillington) were also fairly evenly matched 10-8 on the 10th end but the second half of the game was a different story as they pulled away to win 22-14.

Chris Cooke (Southam) with June Austin (Three Spires), Mo Yeomans (Blossomfield) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) were well up 18-5 at 13 ends until a sudden spurt by their opponents kept them at bay but they managed to hold on to a 21-17 win.

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Antoinette Lambert (Ambleside), Chris Roberts (Stoke) and Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) struggled to get going and were trailing 4-12 at 7 ends but determination brought them back into the game to win 20-17.

Jacqui Cook (Lillington) with Christine Harding (Rugby Thornfield), Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) and Liz Westell (Welford) were fairly evenly matched at 10-9 on the 11th end but not quite able to hang eventually just losing 15-18.

After a very splendid buffet meal the County President, Chris Cooke, was delighted to present a Colt Badge to Thelma Orberson (Avenue Coventry) and a Blazer Badge to Mary Wheildon (Warwick Boat Club)

Report by Jenny Corn

Photographs by Carol Norton