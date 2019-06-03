BOWLS: Warwickshire ladies are early leaders in Johns Trophy

Victory for County over Dorset

The sun shone as the first round of the National Johns Trophy competition saw Warwickshire dominate Dorset in an exciting match finishing with a resounding 127-98 score giving them 20 points to 2 and making them Group leaders, writes Jenny Corn.

County President Chris Cooke presents Joy Cooke with her Johns Trophy flash

Highest winning rink went to Chris Cooke with Rosemarie Geden (both Southam), Margaret Grosvenor (Lillington) and Linda Linney (Stratford) who set off strongly and were 11-1 up at 7 ends before the opposition found the pace and started to pull back, but only briefly enabling Chris’s team to finish 25-13.

Jenny Corn with Jacqui Cook (both Lillington), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) also started well but a 6 shot deficit on the 9th end left them level 10 all at the 10th end but their spirits were not deflated and they hung on in to finish with a positive 22-13 win.

Lisa Smith with Hannah Smith (both Avenue Leamington), Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) and Moira Parsons (Welford) also set off strongly picking up 5 shots on the second end and although their opponents pulled back it wasn’t enough and they also finished ahead 22-13.

Kirsty Richards with Helen Slimm (both Whitnash), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) were evenly balanced 8 all on the 10th end and again 12 all on the 13th end but their tenacity was sufficient for them to pull ahead to win 20-15.

Hannah Smith receives her Johns Trophy flash from County President Chris Cooke

Sue Hornsby with Di Thurlbeck (both Lillington), Sharon Keal (Snitterfield) and Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) started slowly and were 3-11 down at 6 ends but 5 shots on the 7th gave them the encouragement they needed and they never looked back as they went on to finish with a 24-21 win.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield), Lynne Innes (Stratford), Wendy Holloway (Welford) and Pat Moore (Three Spires) were not so fortunate as, despite picking up 5 shots on the 6th end to put them in the lead, they weren’t able to hold on and eventually finished 14-23.

After an excellent meal, County President, Chris Cooke (Southam) was delighted to present Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Hannah Smith (Avenue Leamington) with Johns Trophy flashes.