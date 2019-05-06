BOWLS Warwickshire's men win opening round by a single shot

First news of the outdoor season by Alan Jackson

Nottinghamshire welcomed the Bears to a bitterly cold Newark Northern BC in the opening round of the Midland Counties League. In an afternoon that included sleet and sunshine it was Warwickshire that took the game to the final wood, securing a 111-110 win but only winning two rinks so they picked up 14 of the available 22 points.

Nothing separated the all Avenue Leamington team of Adam Smith, Rob Maries, Martin Heitzman and Andy Smith from their opponents in the early stages but took control to lead by seven at the midway stage. Smith and co took their lead into double figure with five ends left and while Notts won three out of the last four ends the Bears took the game 20-9. Ewan Mason, Tom Wheeler (both Rugby), Andy Manning and Calvin Wells (both Nuneaton) made a slow start but recovered to trail by one after ten ends. A five on the seventeenth end but Wells’ rink ahead and proved the deciding factor, the Bears winning 23-18.

Martyn Murley (Nuneaton), Rob Robinson (Erdington Court), Matt Wells (Rugby) and Alan Apsey (Welford) held a six shot advantage halfway through, five ends later that had been halved and the hosts took a five on the next end to move in front. With three ends left Apsey and co trailed by four, three singles cut that to one. Final score 17-18. Andy Prickett (Welford), Darren Ward (Rugby), Richard Brittan and Mark Ireland (both Erdington Court) recovered from a four shot deficit after five ends to lead by four with ten ends gone. Notts were again four ahead after sixteen ends, with one end left Ireland and co still trailed by four but a strong finish saw them half the deficit, Notts winning 20-18.

Mark Smith (Avenue Leamington), Steve Taylor (Avenue Coventry), Tom Millership (Rugby) and Colin Jacox (Avenue Coventry) held a slender two shot lead midway through but had to settle for parity with three ends to go. Notts took a four, the Bears replied with a double but it was the hosts that had the last laugh, taking a last end treble to secure a 21-16 win. Jordan Ward, Brian Boardman (both Rugby), Steve Smith (Nuneaton) and Martin Timms (Welford) had to fight back from a slow start to reach parity after ten ends. With six ends left Notts led by four shots, with one end left that had increased to seven. With his last wood to bowl, Timms held one shot, with the overall match situation so tight there was a brief delay to double check the overall scores. The Bears would win overall by a shot as things stood, Timms decided against playing his final wood, rink score 24-17 to Notts but an overall victory for Warwickshire.

# The inter-county friendlies started with Warwickshire welcoming Surrey to Royal Leamington Spa BC, the visitors had the best of the afternoon winning on five out of six rinks for an overall 125-87 victory.

Senior Vice President Clive Faulkner, John Slater (Thornfield), Ted Coupe (Southam) and Roger Percival (Ambleside) failed to register a shot in the first five ends, trailing 6-0. By the midway point the deficit had increased to seven and climbed one more with six ends to play. A five for Percival and co cut the deficit to three, the sides exchanged shots before a single and double took the scores level with one left to play. The Bears took it with a double, final score 18-16. Ian Box (Rugby Police), Malcolm Wickens (Royal Leamington Spa), Nick Breen (Newbold) and President Geoff Moran led by three after the first five ends and increased it to five at the halfway stage. With fifteen ends completed the lead was still five but Surrey took seven shots in four ends to lead by two with two ends left. The penultimate end was taken by Moran and co, the deficit now one but the visitors held firm to win the game 21-16.

Paul Wakem (Lillington), Rick Hayes (Avenue Leamington), County Secretary Michael Jackson and Dick Allibon (Royal Leamington Spa) started well to lead 8-4 after eight ends. Twelve unanswered shots in seven ends swung the game in Surrey’s favour, the last six ends were pretty even, the visitors winning 20-13. Junior Vice President Peter Vale-Humphreys, Chris Vipond (Matrix), Tom Duggins (Executive) and Nigel Hewitson (Rugby) had a slow start, the score 10-5 to Surrey after twelve ends. A brace of doubles cut the deficit to one and three ends later Hewitson’s rink took a one shot lead. Surrey replied with a couple of singles followed by a four and three to win 20-12.

Graham Parker (Avenue Leamington), Match Secretary Mike Hall, Allen Green (Nuneaton) and Past President Phil Green were five all after six ends and thirteen all after twelve ends. A three and four swung the game in the favour of Surrey, the sides exchanged singles before Surrey added another treble. Green and co chipped a bit of the deficit but lost 17-26. Owen Petherick (Stoke), Life Member Arnold Goad, Martin Preedy (Lillington) and Bernard Kendry (Bidford) were level nine all after thirteen ends before Surrey raced seven clear with four ends to play. Kendry and co took a shot but Surrey replied with a double and four, the Bears won the final end but couldn’t prevent an 11-22 loss.