BOWLS: Warwickshire's White Rose run decided on the final wood

Victory for County men in final friendly with London Parks

Bowls by Alan Jackson

Warwickshire’s juniors resumed their White Rose campaign after progressing through the regional day earlier in the year. Northamptonshire Saints awaited them in the quarter finals, a game that came down to the final wood.

The Warwickshire Bears rink consisted of Mark Smith (Avenue Leamington), Jordan Ward (Rugby), Adam Smith (Avenue Leamington) and Craig Carter (Rugby). With his final wood of the first end Carter found himself four down, a weighted delivery took the jack out of the rink meaning the end needed replaying. The Bears took that with two shots and the next three ends with singles. With nine ends played the Bears had extended their lead seven. Northants won the next two ends to cut the deficit to three and moved ahead by one with a twelfth end four and scored three over the next two ends, the Bears now four down with one end left. Carter again found himself needing to pull off a shot with his final wood, he couldn’t quite manage this time but secured three shots, Warwickshire’s run in the competition ending with a 14-15 defeat.

Warwickshire’s final friendly fixture saw London Parks BA travel to Three Spires BC, a pleasant afternoon saw the Bears finish with a victory, winning the encounter 141-96.

Junior Vice President Peter Vale Humphries, Bob Morris (Blossomfield), Assistant Secretary Bob Allcock and County President Geoff Moran took a couple of fours on their way to a ninth end nine shot advantage. A five helped increase that advantage, the President’s rink fifteen up with thirteen ends played. An impressive scoring spell, including a six, meant that with one end to go the Bears were now thirty-three shots clear. London Parks took a five on the last end but couldn’t deny Moran and co a 38-10 win. Ken Tredgold (Southam), Neil Duxbury (Home Guard), Secretary Michael Jackson and Keith Hornsby (Three Spires) saw a good start wiped out, the scores level after ten ends. With three ends to play Hornsby and co had moved six shots clear and finished with a treble, double and five to win 27-11.

Keith Austin (Three Spires), Mike Davies (Lillington), Mike Harrison (Home Guard) and Graham Cluff (Whitnash) raced to an eleven shot lead after five ends, with ten ends gone the Bears still held their eleven shot advantage. A good run for London Parks cut the lead to five and then three shots. A couple of singles and a treble took Cluff’s rink over the line with a 26-18 win. Senior Vice President Clive Faulkner, Miles Wilcox (Stoke), Immediate Past President Don Darby and Colin Hall (Thornfield) were level after five ends but turned that into a halfway four shot advantage. Hall and co increased their lead to nine but the visitors cut it back to three with three ends to play. A brace of singles and a double helped ease the pressure, Hall’s rink winning 22-15.

Steve Martin (Bilton), Malcolm Bromwich, Derek Williams (both Thornfield) and Past President Brian Mace Humphries were level after seven ends but conceded ten unanswered shots to trail after thirteen ends. A good rally by Mace Humphries and co saw them cut the deficit to one but London Parks finished strong to claim a 20-14 victory. Past President Graham O’Donohue, Dave Scobie (Rugby), Lou Gilling (Three Spires) and Keith Glenn (Whitnash) led by two at the midway point but were level with six ends to play. London Parks shut out the Bears in those final ends, Glenn and co losing 14-22.