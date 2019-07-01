BOWLS: Week to forget for Warwickshire's men

Defeats by Berkshire and Leicestershire

By Alan Jackson

Another road trip ended up being another afternoon to forget as the Bears crashed to a 100-142 loss against Berkshire, winning only one rink.

Peter Litchfield (Oakfield), Bill O’Gara (Wolvey), Ian Kendall (Rugby Railway) and Past President Brian Mace Humphries led by one after six ends but had to settle for parity after nine ends. A good four end spell put the hosts seven shots in front but Mace Humphries’ rink swung the game to lead by three with three ends left. The sides swapped doubles and Berks took a last end single but couldn’t stop the Bears winning 20-18.

Chris Wright (Solihull Municipal), Match Secretary Mike Hall, Paul Jones (Solihull Municipal) and Tim Messinger (Wolvey) trailed by eight after ten ends but cut that slightly to trail by six with five ends left. Messinger and co scored six in the remaining ends but conceded a double, losing 16-18.

Steve Martin (Bilton), Aubrey Brown (Southam), Bob Sands (Wolvey) and Peter Dymond (Grange) started well to lead by six after twelve ends but Berks took a couple of trebles to be level after fourteen. The scores were still level with three ends to go, a single and treble was enough for Berkshire to win 20-18.

Ken Tredgold, David Cooke, Denis Ward (all Southam) and County President Geoff Moran trailed by six after fourteen ends but scored nine unanswered shots, leading by three with three to play. Berkshire scored two trebles and a single to sink the President 23-19.

Ian Box (Rugby Police), John Slater (Thornfield), County Secretary Michael Jackson and Nick Breen (Newbold) trailed by one after five ends that increased to three at the midway point. A bad second half saw Breen’s rink lose 30-13.

Mike Davies (Lillington), Brian Lindley (Bilton), Doug Bott (Solihull Municipal) and Past President Aubrey Brookhouse were locked in a tight tussle with their opponents, one up after eleven ends. Berkshire limited Brookhouse to two more shots while adding 22 themselves, final score 33-14 to Berkshire.

* After a heavy away loss the Bears returned to home territory, Nuneaton BC hosting their clash with Leicestershire. The wily foxes won five rinks, beating Warwickshire 134-102.

Mark Glover (Nuneaton), Jeff Bayliss (Bilton), Immediate Past President Don Darby and Assistant Secretary Bob Allcock were level six all after seven ends but pulled away to open up a nine shot lead after twelve ends. A five on the nineteenth end took Leicestershire to within two shots but Allcock’s rink took a double and treble to complete a 27-20 victory.

Junior Vice President Peter Vale Humphries, Barry North (Whitnash), Allen Green (Nuneaton) and Past President Tony Dawson started well but trailed by five at the halfway point. The Foxes built that up to eight with five ends to go, Dawson and co finished strong but could only cut the deficit, final score 17-19.

Lee Ingleston (Bilton), Match Secretary Mike Hall, John Buggins (Lillington) and County President Geoff Moran dropped thirteen shots in six ends to trail by seven after ten ends. A good spell cut the deficit to two but a brace of singles and a five with a single in response took the win to Leicestershire, 25-18.

Senior Vice President Clive Faulkner, Paul Cooper (Nuneaton), Keith Francis (Lillington) and Mick Reardon (Rugby Police) trailed by six after five ends but reached parity at the midway point. With two ends to play the visitors led by ten but Reardon’s rink cut that down by three, losing 16-23.

Fred Bannister (Royal Leamington Spa), Boris Boulstridge (Executive), Tony Jones (Caldecott Park) and Past President Brian Mace Humphries were level after six ends and also eleven. The Foxes went on a run to open up an eleven shot lead, all Mace Humphries and co could do is reduce that, Leicestershire winning 23-15.

Roy Henfry (Tamworth), Ken Nichols (West Midlands Police), County Secretary Michael Jackson and Ray White (Royal Leamington Spa) had a very bad start, ten shots down after ten ends. Six ends later the deficit was still ten but Leicestershire finished well to seal a 24-9 victory.