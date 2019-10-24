BOXING: Bakehouse boxer Dan James into national finals at Banbury

Semi-final victory on unanimous points decision

In the National Development Championships, Bakehouse Boxing Club’s Daniel Walshe was just edged out in the pre quarters by a highly rated boxer Maz Bin Saud from Liverpool in a close points decision .

Dan James at super heavyweight won in the pre quarter finals against Wesley James from Knowsley Vale boxing club. Dan won on a majority decision after three hard rounds

Dan was drawn in the quarter finals, held in Yorkshire, against Hardeep Singh Bubra from Halton Moor boxing club in Leeds. Dan again won on a points decision.

In the semi-finals in Darlington, Dan was then drawn against Creole McNamee from Bowden All Powers boxing club in Manchester.

Dan won every round and was awarded a unanimous points decision.

He is now through to the national finals next weekend to be held at the Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury.

Coach Lee Evans said: “Our club is hoping for our second national champion - following the success of Ben Gidley earlier this year - which would be an amazing achievement for us. We are lucky to have such a great group of boxers and a high standard of coaching which keeps on producing results.

“To even reach a final of such a high level competition just shows how well our club is doing on a national stage.

“A big thank you to all of our coaches and supporters who have helped supported us over the last month or so during the championships. We're grateful to Ideal Factory for helping sponsor the club last weekend.

“We are now limited in spaces as our groups have become so popular but anyone interested in joining the Bakehouse team can do so by calling us on 07738292318.”