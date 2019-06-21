BOXING: Bakehouse boxer training with England squad after national title win

Club seeking help with fundraising to buy mini-bus

Heavyweight Daniel James completed the season for the Bakehouse Boxing Club, with his tenth bout and won by unanimous decision. With a break from competition now over the summer, the boxers will be gearing up for the championships in September. Those who have represented the club this season include Daniel Walshe, Mafube Moloi, Daniel James, Ed van de kuil, Ben Gidley, Alyssa Allen, Arthur Khan and Billy McNeil.

It’s been a very successful year for the club, especially with Ben Gidley winning the national title. Following on from Ben’s title win he is now training with the England squad every month and his coaches are hoping he can earn a call-up to box for the country.

The club are also on the look out for people to help out with the amateur boxing as it takes up a lot of time and organising. They are grateful to the current coaches for their hard work and would also like to attract a couple more coaches, as they are now one of the most popular clubs in the Midlands, with up to 20 registered boxers competing next season.

The Bakehouse Lane club are also trying to raise money to buy a club mini-bus to take the youngsters and supporters to shows. They have set up a ‘Go Fund Me’ page on Facebook and will be holding some fundraising events over the summer.