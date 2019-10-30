BOXING: Bakehouse's Dan James is a national champion

Victory for Rugby boxer in final of super heavyweight championship 91kg+

Bakehouse boxer Daniel James has been crowned a national champion.

Runner-up Peter Dobos and champion Daniel James

It’s the club’s second national title, following the success of Ben Gidley earlier this year.

Competing in the finals of the England Boxing National Development Championships on Sunday, Dan, 20, boxed Peter Dobos from Moulscombe Boxing club in Brighton, and won on a split decision to be the super heavyweight champion at 91kg+.

“It feels fantastic to achieve this goal after all the years of hard work and it’s the stepping stone to greater opportunities,” said the Rugby fighter, who studied engineering at Rugby College and now works as a building apprentice.

“The fight was an all or nothing contest to see who wanted it most. Now I’d like to win the National Amateur Championships in 2020.”

Coach Jake Watts, Dan James, head coach Lee Evans and Melissa Rose

Proud coach Lee Evans said Dan overcame a very tough opponent in the contest at Banbury’s Spiceball Leisure Centre, after earlier rounds in Darlington and Yorkshire.

“It was an amazing result. After five tough fights he has done extremely well. Dan has been training three times per week and hardly missed a session in over four years.

“I remember Dan’s first few sessions, he was big and strong but didn’t move on his feet very well,” said Lee.

“Now he has developed great footwork and boxing skills which are all down to his dedication and willingness to learn.”

The Bakehouse team of supporters

Lee and Dan would like to thank all of the Bakehouse coaches and supporters who have supported the club over the last couple of months and also local business Ideal Factory who helped sponsor them for the semi-finals.

The semi-final saw Dan beat Creole McNamee from Bowden All Powers boxing club in Manchester. Dan won every round and was awarded a unanimous points decision.

Teenager Ben Gidley, the Bakehouse club’s other champion, won the under 86kg Cadet title in the National Youth Championships finals back in February.

Coach Lee Evans says boxers from Rugby are very lucky to have a set up now like they have at Bakehouse Lane.

“It really is an exciting time to be a part of our club , everyone comments on how friendly our club is and what a great team feel we have,” he said.

“With all of the talent we have at the club I’m sure we will be winning more titles very soon.

“We have children’s classes starting from six years old and also cater for teenagers and adults.

“Everyone is welcome whether it is just to learn some technique and get fit or aim to compete at a high level like Dan has.”