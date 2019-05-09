BOXING: Bradby boxer back to dominate fight after five months out

New boxers welcome to train at East Union Street club

After five months out of the ring, Bradby Club boxer Owen Batchelor made the journey to Chesterfield to face Matthew Roberts.

It was a hard fought contest with both boxers having only lost one fight.

Roberts came out strongly with the support of the crowd, showing his strength and ability. Owen moved around well, hitting him with combinations, winning the round.

In the second round the Rugby boxer settled more into the fight, throwing harder combinations and slowly grew in confidence as his opponent continually tried to push forward, taking hard shots and trying to throw them back. Again Owen dominated the round.

Round three saw Roberts try his hardest to push forward but Owen controlled the fight, avoiding many of the opponent’s hardest shots. Again Owen dominated to show that his hard work has paid off.

Both men put everything into it, showing resilience and dedication to the sport.

If you are interested in boxing, training is at Bradby Youth Club, East Union Street on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 6pm.

The Bradby Club are fast approaching their centenary and are fundraising to help with repairs and maintenance to their building to ensure the club can continue their work with young people.

They have set up a ‘gofundme’ page and would be grateful for any support.