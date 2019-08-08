BOXING: One more win for England international Morgan Ansell

Victory over Scotland in Halifax
Rugby boxer Morgan Ansell, representing England for the seventh time, won her fight against Scotland’s Tri Nations champion Amit Kaur in Halifax on Sunday.
In a scrappy bout, Morgan, 18, landed the clean shots to ensure victory. England won the contest 7-1 overall.
The former Rugby High School student, who trains at Cleary's gym in Leamington is supported by the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme. The Sport England-funded scheme helps recipients to combine their academic and sporting careers, without having to choose between the two.
It enables the three-times national champion to train in partnership with the University of Birmingham, receiving lifestyle, nutritional and psychological support, physiotherapy, strength and conditioning and private healthcare.