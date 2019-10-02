BOXING: Two Midlands titles for Bakehouse club

Boxers now go on to represent Midlands in national quarter-finals

Two Bakehouse ABC boxers became Midlands champions at the Newdigate colliery club in Bedworth at the weekend.

Daniel Walshe fought at 64kg against a strong boxer Daniel Roberts from Triumph ABC in Coventry.

Daniel used his boxing skills to give his opponent a standing 8 count in every round and won by unanimous decision.

Daniel James fought at super heavyweight against Matthew Harris from Clearys ABC in Leamington. After a tough first round Dan showed a lot of heart and determination to come back and win by a split decision.

Coach Lee Evans said: “This is an amazing achievement. Both boxers have improved so much over the last few years. They have listened and implemented the skills we have been working on, they have been dedicated and hardworking and this is just the start of better things to come for the both of them.”

Mafube Moloi boxed in the Midlands semi final the week before. "He lost on a majority decision, although everyone thought he had done enough to secure the win and even one of the opposition coaches thought he had won," said Evans. "Mafube is a very skilled and dedicated boxer and I’m sure he will go far in the championships next season."