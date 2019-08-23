BRIDGE: On the cards this week...

Round-up from Rugby and Rugby Village bridge clubs

Rugby Bridge Club

Over our four sessions this week, 13 pairs get a mention with only Wendy Crees and Stuart Warne appearing more than once, showing the strength in depth of the membership. Not quite a record turnout but Friday saw 11.5 tables play for the second time this year not quite reaching the 12.5 tables on 18th Jan.

At Tuesday evening’s 7.5 tables, winners were Maria Smyth & Peter Baines 59.72 with Phil Shorey & Roy Deacon 58.33 in second place. Joint third went to Roger Ward & Celia Tunnicliffe and Wendy Crees & Kala Chauhan 53.82.

On Wednesday over 18 boards, Jane Walker & Arthur Gordon triumphed 58.33 followed by Ken Perks & Paul Bale 57.64 and Ruth & Richard Hammond 56.94 taking third spot for the 2nd week running.

The partnership of Rita Lord & Stuart Warne 61.46 were top at Thursday’s 5 tables. Wendy Crees picked up her second mention playing on this occasion with Mary Kerridge 57.29 and on her return to the tables Wendy Pattinson came third with Sue Osborne 54.69

Stuart Warne & Patti Jarvis 64.79 picked up the highest score of the week on Friday afternoon, with 2nd and 3rd spots going to Ken Miles & Ann Burrage 63.46 and Sue Spirett & Anne Carrington 56.25. Today’s play saw the only small slam on Board 13. Whilst all pairs made 12 tricks, well done to the 3 pairs who spotted the opportunity to bid to 6S.

Rugby Village Bridge Club

On Saturday, ten players from the club made the trip to Stamford to play in the county blue point pairs. Jim & Nicky Bainbridge were sixth, and Margaret Aitchison & David Reed were tenth equal in the thirty pair field.

Our popular short duplicate Monday Afternoon last week, nine tables played a Web Mitchell movement. Don Prowse & Pauline Smith got the best North / South result with 63.39; East / West was led by Brenda Berger & Pauline Batchelor with 57.59.

Geoff Bennett & Max Kynoch led a six and a half table Hesitation Mitchell movement on Monday Evening with 60.83. Chris Longthorn & Margaret Aitchison were second with 60.00.

This order is also reflected in the Founders Championship pairs competition. Geoff & Max averaging 6.15 place points to Chris & Margaret's 5.25. Expect this competition to hot up during the rest of the season.

On Tuesday Afternoon ten tables played a two-winner Mitchell movement. Ann Burrage & Anne Pettitt led North / South with 62.80; East / West was topped by Maria Smyth & Patti Jarvis with 63.39.

The top three places in our summer pairs handicap competition are separated by less one 1%, with another three pairs very close behind. The competition closes at the end of September, so the next few weeks are critical!

Unbalanced, but weak, opening hands was the topic on Wednesday Morning. Five tables practised a variety of situations, talking about the outcomes on each board.

Giving attitude and count signals in defence play was the topic on our second regular themed practice session on Thursday Morning. We practised a variety of situations, talking about the outcomes on each board.

On Thursday Afternoon six and a half tables played a Hesitation Mitchell movement. Margaret Aitchison & David Reed led with 57.92; in second place were Don Prowse & Pauline Smith with 56.19.

Out of our regular Thursday Afternoon players Pauline Smith and John Cockburn lead the current Champagne Individual Handicap round with Margaret Aitchison in third place.

