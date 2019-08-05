BRIDGE: Round-up of results from a bumper week on the tables

Rugby Bridge Club and Rugby Village Bridge Club

Rugby Bridge Club

Before the normal club session reports, a special mention for our team of Pam Southern, Anne Pettitt, Patti Jarvis & Roger Ward who came second in the prestigious Shakespeare Teams Event held at Stratford upon Avon Bridge Club.

The theme of this week seems to be double/triple mentions for a number of our regular pairs many of whom have upped their game from last week.

At Tuesday’s 9 table session, winners were Wendy Crees and Kala Chauhan 62.73 up from 2nd last week, Roger Ward and Celia Tunnicliffe 58.56 up from 3rd last week and in 3rd place Peter Langley and Val Wormleighton 58.10.

Now we are six! Wednesday evening sessions have continued to be popular with sufficient members to fill over seven tables – if only folks didn’t go away on holiday! However we did break the six-table barrier – may it continue. Top placings on the evening went to Clare Dixon & Clive Toll 65.91, Richard & Ruth Hammond 61.82 and Chris Cox & Sue Kamara 56.36.

Six tables also on Thursday evening with best score of the week of 68.7 going to Roger Ward & Maria Smyth up from 3rd last week. For the second week running, 2nd place went to Sid & Pat Downton 62.5, with David Heron & Sally Nicholson third, 56.09.

Friday also saw 9 tables turning out with honours going to Peter Langley & Marion Dixon 65.38. Phil Beagley & Mary Kerridge 63.22 were second again and in joint 3rd place with a score of 56.97 were Richard & Ruth Hammond and Pam Southern & Anne Pettitt.

To contact us, see all results and club news please visit: www.bridgewebs.com/rugby.

Rugby Village Bridge Club

Ten tables played a Web Mitchell movement in our popular short duplicate Monday Afternoon last week, . John Crompton & Paula Pugh got the best North / South result with 63.49; East / West was led by David Edwards & Theresa Hillier with 63.10.

Robyn Crighton & Graham Clarke led a five and a half table Double Hesitation Mitchell movement on Monday Evening with 60.42. Geoff Bennett & Max Kynoch were second with 59.90.

On Tuesday Afternoon thirteen tables played a two-winner Mitchell movement. Paul Jackson & Graham Logan led North / South with 70.91; East / West was topped by Margaret Aitchison & Jane Walker with 65.00.

After this splendid result, our summer pairs handicap competition is now led by Graham and Paul, just edging Maria Smyth & Patti Jarvis into second place.

Opener’s Re-bid was the topic on Wednesday Morning with some tricky declarer play challenges thrown in. Four tables practised a variety of situations, talking about the outcomes on each board.

The rule of eleven was the topic on Thursday Morning. A tutorial group of five practised a variety of situations, talking about the implications of each lead, and some tricky declarer play, on each board.

On Thursday Afternoon, six tables played a Double Hesitation Mitchell movement. Margaret Aitchison & Brian Mawby with 62.92; closely followed by Dennis Angove & Rosemary Jordan with 62.50.

The regular entrants (already played ten times) to the Champagne Individual Handicap round are led by Pauline Smith, John Cockburn, Margaret Aitchison and Vera Iredale.

On Friday Evening six teams of four players played a Thurner movement. Three teams fought a close battle for top place. Mary Kerridge & Christine Greenaway with Jeff Stafford & Pam Southern edged a first place with 32 IMPs; and second was shared by Jim Bainbride & Dennis Angove with Brian Mawby & Chris Longthorn AND Ed & Ishar White with Sue Robards & Sue Harris BOTH scoring 31 IMPs.

More at www.rugbyvillagebridge.co.uk.