CRICKET: Bad day at the office for Barby batsmen

Hardbattle hits 70no in Sunday Friendly XI win

Warwickshire County Cricket Premier Division

Coventry & North Warwicks 1st XI 205-8

Barby 1st XI 92-10

Coventry & North Warwicks 1st XI won by 113 runs

A fragile batting display saw Barby CC (92 all out) slip to defeat against Coventry and North Warwickshire (205-8) in a game that looked for the winning at the half way stage.

On an unseasonably warm day at the picturesque Binley Road ground, Coventry won the toss and elected to bat first and in front of a large travelling contingent, Seth Westley and Will Sinclair were quickly on top and in the wickets before Sinclair succumbed to a back strain in the 6th over. Coventry pinch hitter Johal survived a number of near misses and lucky breaks in smashing a quick fire 57 before falling victim to an early bid from for catch of the season by the diving Dan Scott at mid off.

Captain Joel Gleghorn turned to spin to put a break on run scoring and Michael Ross 15-0-26 answered with an accurate spell of bowling with little luck. Dan Scott, once into his rhythm also bowled tidily picking up 2-70 off 15 overs although his figures were somewhat damaged by the early hitting of Johal. Warwickshire under 19, Seth Westley continues to improve and was chief wicket taker with 5-67.

Barby’s fielding was excellent throughout with a number of sharp changes taken. Rob Field was the recipient of particular praise from the Coventry supporters for his athleticism in taking a towering catch in front of the pavilion. At the half way stage a total of 205 felt more than gettable.

The less said about the batting display that followed the better. On a good pitch, to be bowled out for less than 100 was not good enough. In the face of an accurate bowling attack, from 1 to 11 Barby batsmen looked rusty and succumbed cheaply. Coventry skipper Ricketts' nagging inswingers reaped havoc as he picked up 7 wickets for 21. Only Tom Gleghorn with 45 made any headway on what was an all round bad day at the office.

Skipper Joel Gleghorn was not happy and called for full attendance at nets on Thursday. ‘This year is a step up in class and we will need to apply ourselves a lot better if we are to start winning games’

Barby face Attock next Saturday at home looking to build on the positives with the ball and in the field and bat a lot better!

Barby Friendly XI 193-6

Hunningham Friendly XI 192-6

Barby won by 4 wickets

On a sunny and warm Easter Sunday a very youthful Barby side containing only two players over the age of 21 travelled to Hunningham in a friendly fixture. On winning the toss Hunningham chose to bat first but lost a wicket to the first ball of the innings as 13 year old Joel Jacob struck with his off spin two more wickets fell with Joel Jacob (2-31) picking up a second wicket and the left arm seam bowling of another 13-year-old John Watson (1-8) picking up a wicket . Hunningham started to recover as James Lewis and Pete Harrisson both scored exactly 50 runs each and a patient 47 not out from Johal took Hunningham to a score of 192-6 from their 40 overs. With a wicket each for Mathew Nobes and Will Tarrant and a direct hit Run Out from Michael Ross accounting for the rest of the Hunningham wickets.

Barby's reply got off to a similar start to Hunninghams as off the first ball of the innings the elder statesman of the young Barby side Richard Tarrant called his opening partner Seth Westley for a sharp single and Westley was run out without facing a ball to leave Barby on 0-1. This brought Alex Watson to join Tarrant at the wicket and the runs began to come as 55 runs were added in 8 overs before Watson holed out to mid off and was caught for 17. Two more wickets fell with the score on 70 before Tarrant after reaching his 50 and partially making up for the earlier Run Out mix up with Westley was adjudged LBW with the score on 90-5 the game was in the balance. Joe Hardbattle who had started in quiet fashion began to grow in confidence as he shared a 7th wicket match winning partnership with Joel Jacob who followed up his two wickets earlier in the afternoon with an innings of 11 not out to give support to Hardbattle who finished on 70 not out as Barby completed a win by 4 wickets in the 34th over.