CRICKET: Barby 3rds beat the weather but not Thrapston

Injuries and accurate bowling spell defeat in club's only game of weekend

Barby’s 1st and 2nd XI fixtures were both abandoned with out a ball being bowled due to the week of wet weather.

Thrapston 3rds 181-8, Barby 3rds 69 all out

Thrapston won by 112 runs.

A youthful Barby 3rds suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of an experienced Thrapston at a surprisingly dry Islip.

Barby's chances weren’t helped when after a winning a useful toss and electing to bowl, main seamer Blanks broke down in his second over with a recurring injury and took no further part in proceedings. To compound things, Captain Hardbattle suffered a hamstring pull whilst fielding, which not only made him slower than normal in the field but also prevented him from batting later on.

The hosts did well to compile 181-8 on a testing surface with Thomas scoring 50, The Barby highlights being young Joel Jacob 4-37, Charlie Britton 2-27 and sub fielder Joe Hardbattle proving it is possible to hold on to catches in the third team by taking three sharp ones.

Barby's reply began slowly with only 2 runs coming off the bat in the first 8 overs. This put pressure on the middle order and they succumbed in the face of accurate line and length bowling. Only Jacob 34 and Satchwell, who scored 14 to go with his 2-12, reached double figures as the innings limped to a painful 69 all out in 38 overs.