CRICKET: Barby 3rds make it three wins in a row in late season run of form

Three ladies in the side for the first time ever in a Saturday league fixture

Warwickshire County Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 69-10, Stratford Upon Avon 1st XI 72-0

Stratford Upon Avon won by 10 wickets

Barby suffered a heavy 10 wicket defeat against Stratford as they collapsed to 69 all out after being asked to bat first at the BCG. Stratford opening bowlers Tom Grundy and Archie Walker bowled with great control and were backed up by some excellent close catching as only Michael Ross with 31 showed any kind of form with the bat in the Barby’s innings Walker taking 4-32 and Grundy 2-20 to knock over the Barby top order Stuart Douthwaite taking 2-6 to bowl Barby out for just 69.

Stratford openers Purser and Nardone knocked off the runs in just under 11 overs to win by 10 wickets Nardone making 40 not out and Purser 31 not out.

Warwickshire Division 10 East

Barby 2nd XI 65-10, Stockingford 1st XI 66-2

Stockingford Won by 8 wickets

A depleted Barby 2nds also suffered a heavy defeat against Stockingford after being bowled out for just 65 Joe Bramley top scoring with 17 as the five Stockingford bowlers shared the wickets out between themselves. Stockingford knocked off the runs to win by 8 wickets Kevin Evans making 32 to top score for the Nuneaton based side.

Northamptonshire Division 11

Barby 3rds 201 all out

Irthlingborough 56 all out

Barby 30pts beat Irthlingborough 5pts by 145 runs

Barby continued their fine run of late season form to register a third straight win, largely thanks to a superb innings of 112 not out from Simon Blundell. In a fixture that was full of significance for the fact that Barby had three lady players representing the club in a Saturday League fixture for the first ever time, the hosts were put in by the visitors and lost early wickets after Matt Beagley (19) had got the innings off to a quick start.

At 65-5 the hosts were in some trouble, but 3 important partnerships of 40 plus followed with Luke Satchwell, Charlie Britton and then Amy Hardbattle providing valuable support for Blundell as he went through the gears and took the visiting attack apart.

His second century in consecutive home games included seven maximums, and meant Barby recovered to post an imposing 201 for the struggling visitors to try and chase down in the early evening sun and with a good crowd watching on after the 1st XI game on the adjoining pitch finished early.

The opening bowling duo of Luke Satchwell (3-5) and Chey Manzella (3-28) both bowled excellently as usual, and soon had the visitors on the ropes at 24-5, with Captain John Hardbattle holding on to 3 superb catches, and keeper James Aylett-Hughes also taking 2 sharp ones behind the timbers.

Charlie Britton (1-6) and Kyle Hughes (1-9) both also bowled very well as Barby chipped away at the lower order, and it was left to Louise Hanby (1-5) to take the 9th wicket before Amy Hardbattle on her 3rd XI debut took the final wicket with just her second ball as Irthlingborough were bundled all out for just 56 in the 26th over.

A great win for Barby with what was such a young team, and it was fantastic to see so many youngsters and lady players competing on both sides and playing the game in such a great spirit. A final mention for Irthlingborough, who deserve huge credit for the way they have continued to blood their youngsters in what has been a difficult season for them.