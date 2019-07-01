CRICKET: Barby 3rds win in just 13 balls

1sts beaten again but might have been different if coin had landed other way up

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Chey Manzella took 4-10 for Barby 3rd XI

Streetly 1st XI 285-10, Barby 1st XI 178-10

Streetly 1st XI won by 107 runs

A depleted Barby travelled to Streetly hoping to bounce back from the previous week's humbling at the hands of Walmley. On a roasting hot day in Sutton Coldfield Skipper Joel Gleghorn lost an important toss and was asked to field first. With regular opening bowler Seth Westley delayed on his way to the ground, Tom Middleton still battling a leg injury (1-32) took the new ball and was rewarded with an early wicket. Will Sinclair (2-58) mixing medium pace with the occasional quick ball also picked up an wicket, however that was as good as it got as Streetly consolidated well helped by some erratic bowling, tired fielding and a short boundary. Mike Ross 3-51 and Seth Westley were Barby's chief wicket takers as Streetly racked up 285 all out.

A good start would have been vital if Barby were to chase down the runs and it wasn’t to be. Rob Field, just back himself from injury, was out to a loose shot off an innocuous delivery and Matt Nobes was then inexplicably bowled around his legs. Mike Ross (30) and Tom Gleghorn (54) sought to stay in the chase but as the pitch slowed, no one was ever truly able to get going and Barby were eventually bowled out for 178.

Skipper Gleghorn was disappointed but looked back on the toss as key, feeling things would have been different had the coin come down the other way.

Barby have a big weekend next week as they face Coventry & North Warwickshire on the Saturday before taking a coach down to Milford Hall on the Sunday in the last 16 of the National Village Knockout

Warwickshire County Cricket League Division 10 East

Barby 2nd XI 221-7, Newdigate 1st XI 135-10

Barby 2nd XI won by 86 runs

A great team performance saw Barby 2nd XI run out comfortable winners by 86 runs against Newdigate 1st XI. On a very warm day at the BCG Newdigate won the toss and surprisingly asked Barby to bat first the youth and experience opening partnership of Joel Jacob and Chris Bramley started in sedate fashion adding 36 in the first 14 overs the loss of Jacob and Alex Watson in the 14th over left Barby on 36-2.

The score continued to move along at a slow pace and had reached 88-5 in the 27th over when Richard Tarrant and Antony Franks joined together to add 90 runs before Tarrant was bowled for 63 Franks carried on to finish on 59 not out as Barby made 221-7 off their 45 overs.

Newdigates openers in reply moved on to 29 before Liam Franks produced a three-wicket burst to leave the away side on 39-3 and well behind the required run rate. Three wickets for Joe Hardbattle and three wickets for young leg spinner Ben English saw Barby bowl Newdigate out with five overs remaining for 135. Franks taking 4-42, Hardbattle 3-23 and English 3-16.

Northamptonshire Cricket League Division 11

Irthlingborough 3rds 20 all out

Barby 3rds 22-0

Barby 30pts best Irthlingborough 0pts by 10 wickets.

Barby 3rds built on last week’s decent performance against Old with an emphatic 10 wicket win against Irthlingborough 3rds.

The game was played in intense heat at the beautifully picturesque Boughton ground (complete with road running through the outfield!) and the only shame was that the entire game was completed within 70 minutes.

Irthlingborough won the toss and elected to bat, and were bundled out within 14 overs thanks to superb opening bowling spells from Tom Hill 5-7 and Chey Manzella 4-10. All 9 dismissals were bowled, with the other being a second ball of the match run out courtesy of sharp work in the covers from James Aylett-Hughes.

Captain Hardbattle sent in Charlie Seager and Chey Manzella to knock the runs off within 4.3 overs to ensure maximum batting points were claimed. This they did off just 13 balls, with Seager 17no and Manzella striking his only ball to the fence for 4 to finish the contest.

Next week Barby host St Crispins where another win should see them drag themselves out of the relegation zone.