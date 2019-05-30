CRICKET: Barby and injured Rob Field almost cling on for draw

Sunday victory sees club through to Northamptonshire regional final of the National Village Cup

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Tom Gleghorn batting against Sutton Coldfield on Saturday

Barby 1st XI v Sutton Coldfield

A depleted Barby side came a distant second against Sutton Coldfield who deserved their 24 point victory, despite Barby nearly clinging on for the draw.

Barby took the field with Michael Ross, Jason Scott and Tom Middleton unavailable but still optimistic and hoping to bat first on a warm day at the BCG. Sutton’s skipper had a similar plan and it was Barby who were asked to field first.

Sutton batted responsibly with Amir Shabir 37, Lee Thomason 53, Dinushka Nawarathnage 58 the main contributors at the top of the order. Barby’s spinners bowled tidily throughout, albeit not helped by some sloppy fielding and the umpire missing a clear stumping when Nawarathnage was yet to get going .

With the ball, Matty Nobes put in his best spell of the season without success, 8-0-30 whilst Danny Scott 15-3-71 and the excellent Craig Scott 11.5-5-49 were the main wicket takers.

At tea a total of 238 was felt above par but chaseable with a good batting display.

Barby’s openers Rob Field and Matty Nobes started carefully against the accurate bowling of Sri Lankan Nawarathnage and Jack Smith before the loss of Nobes.

Field was starting to look well set, cracking some powerful shots through the covers before taking a painful blow to the hand which forced his retirement.

Craig Scott was then unfortunately adjudged LBW and the introduction of impressive youngster Reidy and spinner Clark to the attack slowed Barby’s scoring rate down to a trickle.

As the chances of victory diminished so Barby’s middle order batting application deserted them and what should have been a relatively straight forward job of batting out a draw was made difficult by the loss of wickets.

That said Joel Gleghorn, Seth Westley and Adam Shay in the lower order dug in and as wickets fell steadily it was left to the returning Rob Field to play out the final over with a broken thumb. Sadly it was not to be as a big inside edge went undetected and Field became the fifth LBW dismissal of the Barby innings. Barby were all out for 114, losing by 124 runs.

Skipper Joel Gleghorn whilst frustrated to be denied the two extra points that a draw would have secured, made no excuses.

“We weren’t good enough today. Our opening attack lacked bite, our fielding was poor and we lacked application with the bat,” he said.

“Not a recipe for winning cricket! A big improvement will be required for the visit to Solihull Municipal next week.”

Warwickshire League Division 10 East

Barby 2nd XI kept their unbeaten start to the season with a hard fought losing draw against Knowle 2nd XI.

Knowle posted a big total, amassing 262-9 from their 45 overs as Mike Alderson, with 62 top scored and Chris White 42 and Mark Gimson 41 gave valuble support.

Knowle batted consistently all the way down their batting order.

Thirteen-year-old Joel Jacob once again bowled well to take 4-47 from his 8 overs of off-spin bowling.

Barby batted well in reply as James Wynn Evans and 14 year old Joe Bramley added 57 for the first wicket before Wynn Evans became the first wicket to fall as he made 22. Bramley hit 31 before being dismissed.

As Barby fell behind the run rate a losing draw became their best option of a result and Chris Bramley unbeaten on 68 not out and Joel Jacob with 32 not out made sure Barby batted their 45 overs to finish on 187-4 to take nine points from the game.

Northamptonshire Division 11

Barby 3rds v Grange Park

Grange Park easily overcame an inexperienced Barby 3rds as the visitors cemented their place at the top.

Barby elected to bat, and their innings was dominated by Alex Watson’s 61. Steve Webb played nicely for 28, with a last wicket partnership of 36 between Charlie Britton and young Kyle Hughes seeing them to 144 all out.

Grange Park made light work of the total, with opener Rust scoring 87no.

Things may have been different as in the first over he nicked behind off Luke Satchwell when on 0 and headed back to the pavilion, only to turn back when realising the finger had not been raised.

Despite their nine-wicket defeat and just three points, there were lots of positives to come out of the game, with the youngsters sticking manfully to the job in hand in the face of adversity.

National Village Cup

Barby cruised into the Northamptonshire regional final of the National Village Cup with a seven-wicket win over a young Horton House side.

Horton, after winning the toss and deciding to bat first, were dismissed for just 61 runs in 18 overs with no batsmen reaching double figures.

The Barby wicket takers were opening bowlers Alex Roberts 3-22 and Adam Shay 2-9 and Mathew Nobes who cleaned out the lower order taking 4-0 from three overs of leg spin bowling.

Barby set about reaching the small target as quickly as possible as Alex Watson 27 and Richard Tarrant 25 added 45 for the first wicket in seven overs, before they were both dismissed by George Pitt 2-16.

Mathew Nobes made 10 not out as Barby reached 65-3 in the 13th over to progress to the Northamptonshire Regional Final in two weeks time.