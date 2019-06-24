CRICKET: Barby through to last 16 of National Village Cup

Comfortable 95-run win earns trip to Staffordshire in next round

National Village Cup 1st National Round

Barby 212-7, Clipston & Bilsthorpe 117-10

Barby moved in to the last 16 of the National Village Cup with a comfortable 95-run win over Nottinghamshire-based side Clipston & Bilsthorpe.

Adam Shay was 20 not out in Barby's Village Cup win

After winning the toss Barby elected to bat first and due to contributions all the way down the batting order made 212-7 from their 40 overs. Tom Gleghorn top scored with 62, well supported by Jason Scott 41, Mathew Nobes 38, Alex Watson 22 and a quick 20 not out from Adam Shay, with Ansil Mohammed taking 3-44 for Clipston.

Clipston fell behind the run rate from the early stages of their innings as Seth Westley bowled a five-over spell for just 10 runs and the off-spin of Craig Scott taking 3-21 from his eight overs. Mathew Nobes 3-22 and Adam Shay 2-44 didn’t let Clipston gain any momentum and a wicket for Jason Scott saw the visiting side bowled out for 117, with James Gorman top scoring with 30. Barby now travel to play Staffordshire side Milford Hall in the next round of the competition on July 7.

Warwickshire County Cricket League Premier Division

Walmley 1st XI 284-5, Barby 1st XI 64-10

Barby fell to a heavy defeat against a very strong Walmley side who look favourites to win the Warwickshire County Premier Division. After winning the toss the day went down hill for Barby as Walmley amassed 284-5 in their 50 overs, as the Barby bowlers stuck to their task against some classy batting. Opener and former Warwickshire player Mo Sheikh made 64 and Sarmad Bhatti 70 before Michael Waugh accelerated the innings making 65 not out from 42 balls.

Will Sinclair with 2-67 from his 10 overs was the main wicket taker and Seth Westley taking 1-31 from his 10 overs the stand out Barby bowler.

Barby's reply started badly and never recovered as the accuracy of Mohammed FahIm Jan taking 5-17 and the pace of another former Warwickshire player Recordo Gordon (2-24) proved too much. Will Sinclair 16 and Adam Shay 14 were the only Barby batsmen to reach double figures as Walmley ran out easy winners.

Alex Watson is bowled for 22 in Sunday's Village Cup game with Clipston & Bilsthorpe

Warwickshire County Cricket League Division 10 East

Newdigate 1st XI 190-8, Barby 2nd XI 138-7

Match drawn

Barby 2nd XI stayed unbeaten with a hard-fought losing draw away to Newdigate 1st XI on a sunny and warm day. Newdigate batted first and made an above-par score of 190-8, mainly due to opening batsman Dan Cooper making 63. The Barby bowlers shared the wickets around with Joe Hardbattle 2-5, Joe Bramley 2-35 and a wicket each for Chris Bramley, Tom Lynch and Luke Satchwell.

Barby's reply of 138-7 was mainly due to Joe Bramley, who opened the batting to make 48 and Antony Franks 32. With wickets falling at regular intervals, Barby played out the overs to gain 6 points from a losing draw.

Northamptonshire Cricket League Division 11

Barby 3rd XI 129 all out, Old 3rd XI 130-8

Old 27pts beat Barby 7pts by 2 wickets

Despite a valiant effort in the field, Barby 3rds were edged out by two wickets in the penultimate over of a thriller at a sunny BCG.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Barby's strong looking batting order failed to deliver in the face of high quality and disciplined bowling. Only Tom Hill with 54 provided stiff resistance as the hosts stumbled to 129 all out.

Old appeared to be on course for a comfortable win at 103-2, but led by the magnificent Chey Manzella (3-32), Old lost a clatter of late wickets.

Superb tight fielding and bowling brought the run rate to a grinding halt, but the visitors struck a couple of late lusty blows to claim the win.

In an excellent game played in great spirit between two evenly matched sides, this was a much-improved showing by Barby and a continuation of this over the next weeks should see fortunes turn.