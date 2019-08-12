CRICKET: Big 'must-win' game for Barby ahead after weekend's defeat

1st XI need better performance all round to ensure league safety

Warwickshire County Cricket League Premier Division

Sutton Coldfield v Barby 1st XI

Sutton Coldfield 170-6 beat Barby 118 all out by 52 runs

Barby travelled to Sutton Coldfield full of optimism after their heavy defeat of Rugby the previous week. Persistent wind and rain delayed the start of the game, which was reduced to 34 overs per side and on winning the toss stand in skipper Craig Scott had no hesitation in electing to bowl first on a green grassy surface.

Sadly Barby’s seam bowlers were unable to capitalise on the favourable conditions, seldom attacking the stumps as Sutton made a steady start. Turning to spin, Scott and Mike Ross once more bowled tidily but this was really a seamer’s pitch that Barby failed to exploit. Barby’s ground fielding was also below par with singles almost taken at will.

The one highlight of an otherwise poor display was the catching. First Rob Field rewarded an inspired fielding change by captain Scott in taking an outstanding reaction catch at fourth slip. This was then equalled by Jason Scott who took an excellent catch above his head off Mike Ross on the boundary edge. Charles Seager then topped both with a superb one-handed diving effort at short extra cover off the bowling of Matty Nobes. Playing his second first team game, 16-year-old Alex Watson also took two excellent catches.

Chasing 170 off 34 overs was always going to be a tough ask and it was to become tougher as Sutton Coldfield’s overseas professional Dinushka Nawarathnage gave Barby’s seamers a lesson in how to bowl on a seaming pitch, clean bowling openers Nobes (0) and Tom Gleghorn (7) before trapping Alex Watson LBW. Mike Ross (40) and Craig Scott (19) set about rebuilding the innings and for a time an unlikely victory looked on, before both perished when looking set.

Thereafter as the run rate climbed, wickets fell at regular intervals with Barby eventually dismissed for 118, picking up five points in the process.

Next week’s home fixture against Solihull Municipal takes on the feel of a must-win game if league safety is to be achieved and a better performance all round will be required.

Warwickshire Division 10 East

Barby 2nd XI v Knowle Village

Knowle Village 2nd XI 226-6 declared beat Barby 2nd XI 69-10 by 157 runs

Barby 2nds’ unbeaten run came to an end as they received a heavy defeat by 157 runs against fellow promotion rivals Knowle Village. Barby won the toss and inserted Knowle Village on a wicket with a green look to it, after being under covers after heavy rain from the previous day.

Two early wickets reduced Knowle to 23-2 as Steve Blanks and Joe Hardbattle took a wicket each. This brought together Danny Tamplin 70 and Mike Alderston 58, who shared a partnership of 109 to put Knowle in charge. Both batsmen were dismissed in quick succession as Knowle lost three quick wickets to be reduced to 138-5. Lower order batting then got Knowle back in the game as they declared on 226-6, Dom Craven taking 2-28.

Barby reached 27 before they lost their first wicket Richard Thompson caught and bowled for 20 this was the start of a dramatic collapse as Dave Lyons took 6-21 as Barby never recovered and were bowled out for just 69 with no other batsmen reaching double figures to see their promotion hopes dented by a heavy 157 run defeat.

Northamptonshire Division 11

Obelisk 2nd XI v Barby 3rd XI

Barby 78 all out, Obelisk 80-8

Obelisk 26pts beat Barby 5pts by 2 wickets

Barby were squeezed out by the narrow margin of two wickets in a tense, low scoring game on a testing wicket at the Obelisk centre.

After electing to bat, Barby struggled throughout in the face of tight bowling on an uneven surface, with Tom Hill top scoring with 18. The last four wickets fell for no runs as Barby a posted a below-par total.

However, a superb effort by the bowlers and in the field almost turned the tables on the hosts. Excellent opening spells from Tom Hill and Fraser Grant reduced Obelisk to 19-4, and Peter Satchwell kept up the pressure with three wickets. Grant had to end his spell prematurely after five overs with an arm injury, with the great figures of 2-4. A late wicket from Charlie Britton reduced the hosts to 74-8, but it wasn’t quite enough.