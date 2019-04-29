CRICKET: Day to forget for Rugby CC - all out for 55

2nd XI make it two wins out of two

Warwickshire League Premier Division

Solihull Municipal v Rugby

Rugby suffered a day to forget on Saturday with the horrible playing conditions being matched by an equally poor display from the Webb Ellis Roaders.

Travelling to Solihull Municipal on a cold, blustery day where one of the sight screens had to be sacrificed because the wind kept blowing it over, Owen Edwards lost an important toss and things went downhill from there.

The hosts had no hesitation in bowling first and made full used of a green, damp wicket where the ball constantly misbehaved, popping and shooting all afternoon.

Rugby’s innings started disastrously with both openers dismissed in the first seven balls of the match and number four Edwards joined Michael Hughes at the crease without a run on the board.

These two batsmen recognised the challenging conditions and worked hard to survive the new ball, with Solihull’s new-ball attack bowling with impressive control and maximising the life in the wicket.

They added the match’s highest partnership of 31 but, just as Rugby looked to be weathering the storm, Edwards (15) was bowled by Matt Stanley (4 for 24) and sparked a monumental collapse.

Two more wickets fell in the same over and only Henry Wilkins (15) offered any more resistance as Rugby’s lower order fell apart, with spinner James Roslyn (3 for 4) mopping up the tail in no time at all.

The poor wicket accounted for some of Rugby’s troubles, but a lack of application and some fine bowling meant they succumbed to just 55 all out, when another 30 runs could have been match-winning score.

Solihull’s batsmen were soon finding life just as hard on a wicket that was tailor-made for the in-form Matt Ewer and he removed Mike Rowley (5) in the third over, gloving one to slip.

Ewer (4 for 33) continued to cause havoc, including a delightful delivery that nipped back to bowl Joe Jarema (0) for his second wicket, whilst Wilkins removed top scorer George Gray (17).

When two more wickets fell in the space of three balls, both caught by Vishaal Rathod at short leg, Solihull were wobbling at 43-5 and Rugby sensed the chance to pull off an improbable turn around.

However, the home side wisely threw caution to the wind and some lusty hitting by Roslyn (12 not out) put the match to bed and ensured his side won by five wickets.

Rugby’s captain Edwards was unsurprisingly disappointed with the day’s effort: “We didn’t turn up at all today. It was a very bad toss to lose, but the conditions were similar for both teams, so we can’t really hide behind that too much.

“Once you get bowled out for 55, you just have no margin for error and it was never really defendable, even with Matt bowling like he did. I’m frustrated that we didn’t knuckle down and grind out another 20 or 30 runs though, because if we’d had 80 on the board it would have been game on.”

With a win and a loss in their first two matches, Rugby will look to bounce back when they host Standard next week.

Warwickshire League Division 4

Rugby 2nds v Hunningham 1sts

Rugby 2nd XI secured their second victory of the season against local opposition Hunningham in extremely trying conditions on what proved a long and bitterly cold day’s cricket.

The visitors won the toss, elected to bat, and immediately had an early let off with a drop catch at first slip off the impressive Muneer Khan.

With variable bounce and strong windy conditions making batting and bowling equally as challenging, Rugby’s opening attack soon found their line and length giving little away.

Jon Sage (12-4-33-1) made a deserved first break through clean bowling Richard Pettifer (3), with the score on just 8.

Captain Malcolm Bowman joined Ashley Bradbrook at the crease and both batsmen battled well moving the total onto 40.

With the pair threatening to build a valuable partnership, Khan (12-1-35-2) targeting the stumps made an important breakthrough removing Bradbrook for 18.

The introduction of George Terry (11-1-32-2) bowling with decent pace and control kept the pressure on Hunningham and, shortly before the drinks break, he took his second wicket caught and bowled removing Bowman (32) to put Rugby on top.

However, with the bitter conditions really kicking in, Rugby seemed to take their foot of the gas and Tommy Wright took full advantage, aggressively taking the fight to Rugby with some lusty hitting.

His 48 not out ably supported by the lower order helped Hunningham reach a very competitive total of 172 off their 50 overs.

An excellent tea gave both sides an opportunity for warmth and some respite from the arctic conditions.

It was clear from the first ball that variable bounce was going to play its part in the second half, as the opening pair of Charlie Robards and Bhavik Rathod battled hard to give Rugby a solid start.

However, with the score on 29, a stunning catch at square leg by Sanghera, saw Rathod (16) back in the pavilion.

Shreyas Honnalli (0) followed shortly after to a shooter that he could do nothing about and Alex Smith joined Robards with Rugby now on the back foot.

The pair batted sensibly and calmly picking off runs where they could and a much-needed partnership of 31 moved the score onto 67.

With both batsman looking settled and shortly before the drinks break, Robards (28) could do little with another one that kept low, falling LBW to Russell in the 23rd over.

A similar story followed after the drinks break when Chris Evans fell in similar fashion and at 77-4 Hunningham, who had fought hard all day, could sense a possible victory.

Rugby were not ready to roll over though and Smith, showing a maturity and class, was joined by Terry, who took the fight to the bowlers from the outset, looking to attack anything full.

To the delight of the growing home support the pair added 51 for the fifth wicket, but when Terry (27) misjudged another low delivery off the impressive Russell (4-49), the game was still in the balance.

Despite the loss of another wicket, there was no stopping Smith who saw Rugby home finishing with an impressive 69 not out, and securing a four-wicket win and 24 points for the home side.

Still not playing to their full potential Rugby second string are more than happy with their two wins from two games, and move on to Olton next week.