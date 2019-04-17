CRICKET: Easter friendly for Willoughby and Braunston Paddox

Oakfield & Rowlands get the better of hosts in first of season's warm-up games

Club Friendly

Willoughby v Oakfield & Rowland United

Oakfield & Rowland United 176 for 6, Willoughby 103 all out

Oakfield & Rowland United won by 73 runs

Willoughby got their 2019 season off the ground in slightly disappointing fashion with a defeat to old friends Oakfield & Rowland United at The Green.

In temperatures and wind chill more familiar with winter than the cricket season, batting first the visitors made a competitive total of 176 for 6 off their 40 overs. Craig Gowdy gave them the early impetus making 44, and although Callum Hanks took two wickets in two balls (2 for 27) to make a breakthrough, Mark Randle’s typically assured 52 was to form the backbone of O & R’s total. Brian Harris and Dinesh Fernando added 19 and 13 respectively to push the total on further late on; Mark Fell taking 2 for 20 for the hosts.

In reply, Willoughby were in all sorts of trouble early on at 26 for 5 with the top order being removed, largely thanks to Chris Smith who eventually returned figures of 3 for 13 with Luke Fernando taking 2 for 22.

A couple of questionable LBW decisions from their own players didn’t help Willoughby’s cause, but Fell looked to steady the ship and with Hanks they added some respectability to the score against the changes of bowling.

However having got the score into three figures, both batsmen fell in quick succession to Dinesh Fernando - Fell departing for 28 and Hanks for 34 – and it was the O & R captain who also took the last wicket to fall shortly after to complete figures of 3 for 7 and the visitor’s success by 73 runs.

Only one game for Willoughby this weekend with it being the Easter weekend, and that is on Saturday which will see neighbours Braunston Paddox make the short trip along the A45 when the two sides meet for a club friendly. 1.30pm start at The Green.