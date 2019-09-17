CRICKET: First wicket partnership of 121 between Robards and Lloyd for Rugby CC 2nd XI

Winning draw with Bedworth in final game of tough season

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 4

Bedworth 2nds vs Rugby 2nds

Rugby’s second string finished their season positively, taking the lion’s share of the points from a winning draw against Bedworth.

Charlie Robards won the toss for the visiting side and elected to bat first at the Miners Welfare Park, striding out to the opening the innings himself, alongside the returning Stuart Lloyd.

This familiar pairing has shared many successful opening partnerships over the years and they were soon into their stride and en route to another century stand.

Enjoying the bulk of the strike, Robards was the chief run scorer, plundering boundaries all over the ground as they added 121 for the first wicket.

Lloyd (29) was eventually bowled by Ben Jones and Hugh Cochrane (3) followed soon after, but Shreyas Honnalli joined his captain in another productive partnership.

Robards soon reached three figures, his third consecutive hundred against this opposition, sharing a 64-run stand with Honnalli.

When Robards was eventually run out for 134 sublime runs from 145 balls, he had set his side up for a match-winning total.

Although Bhavik Rathod (5) didn’t last long, Honnalli (44 not out) and Abhay Lal (29 not out) added a late flourish to propel Rugby to 261/4 from their 50 overs.

Bedworth’s reply started positively through Michael Radford and stalwart Alan Iles, adding 46 runs before Mo Sadiq removed Radford (22) in the 11th over.

Iles continued to score freely, but Danny Sadiq claimed Rugby’s second wicket with the score on 81 and this trend continued throughout the innings, with runs flowing but Rugby taking wickets at key times.

Cochrane’s introduction finally accounted Iles (52), as he bowled in tandem with Jack Coleman through the middle overs.

Cochrane (2/26) also removed Jamie Parnell (27), whilst Coleman bowled Cameron Park (20) and Lal removed Ryan Marsh (15).

Number seven Harry Edgar upped the tempo with 44 runs from 34 balls, but opening bowlers Rathod and Muneer Khan returned with a wicket each to end the home side’s chance of a successful run chase.

Bedworth closed on 237/8, 24 runs short of Rugby’s total.

Robards said: “It has been a tough season but we have seen many of our junior players coming through and performing very well which is a great sign for the future of the club.”