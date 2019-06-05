CRICKET: Junior round-up from midweek league games

Rugby & District Cricket League

There was no play for the senior teams on Wednesday evening, but the Under 15s sides were in action on Thursday.

Barby beat Long Itchington by 13 runs. Batting first, Barby’s top scorers were William Tarrant with 38no and Joe Bramley on 31 as they reached 123-3. J Ellerton took 2-13. Luke Haywood with 34 led Long Itchington’s reply, with Will Orton adding 24.Luke Satchwell, Kyle Hughes and Joe Bramley shared the wickets as the visitors reached 110-3.

Oakfield & Rowlands lost to Hunningham by 7 wickets, having set a target on 104-6, including 23 from Edward Thomas. Dan Connell and Tom Connell took two economical wickets apiece. William Veys (34) and Harry King (35no) led the reply of 106-2 off 13.5 overs. James Robinson and James Sarkies were the wicket takers.

Willoughby won their game with West Haddon & Guilsborough by 7 wickets. The visitors set a total of 119-8 with Archie Houghton 21 and Daniel Balliston 20. Willoughby’s Yaqub Mirza took 3-13, supported by Michael Deery 2-8 and Dominic Whitfield 2-26.

Samay Patel (35) and Justin hanks (31) were best with the bat for the hosts, with their wickets falling to Nate Button, Jonti Spillman and Edward Westaway on their way to a winning 123-3.

Last Tuesday’s two Under 13s games saw a win for Barby over Rugby by just 5 runs and a more convincing victory for Oakfield & Rowlands by 96 runs against Southam.

Joel Jacob hit 28 for Barby, with Harry Thompson 19no as they reacged 100-7. Jamie Carr (2-5), Matthew Carr (1-10) and Dylan Hopkins (1-13) were the pick of Rugby’s bowlers. Jamie Carr then made 30no, along with Augustus Wenham 25no but Rugby’s innings ended five runs short on 95-8. F In took 2-12 with the other wickets shared by Harry Thompson (1-6), Joel Jacob (1-15) and Sankeerth Nalagatla (1-21).

O&R amassed 138-2, with the top three batsmen all retiring not out. Kiran Clark made 28 and Ariyan Dhokia and Jacob Crinigan 25. Southam struggled in reply against sharp bowling, including three wickets apiece for Jacob Crinigan and Aryan Chima.