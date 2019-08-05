CRICKET: Leaders keep on winning in the Rugby & District League

Round-up of the week's games in all three senior divisions

In Division One Newbold (103-7) were the latest side to lose to leaders Southam (106-3), this time by 7 wickets. Electing to bat, Newbold’s innings was led by Craig Scott with 31, with Jason Scott adding 20. Hari Palani took 3-13 and Stuart Jones 2-14.

Southam needed only 15 overs in reply, with Luke Church making 35no. Tom Dell, Richard Tarrant and Paul Evans were the wicket takers.

Rugby CC (135-6) triumphed over The Merchants (115ao) by 20 runs, after being invited to bat first. Charlie Robards led the way with 32no, supported by 26 from Stuart Lloyd, while Hugh Cochrane took a useful 3-11 for the Merchants.

Owen Edwards was the pub side’s top scorer with 44, with Barry Taylor 24 as they lost their last wicket with a ball to go.

Henry Parker did much of the damage with 3-11 with Jack Coleman taking 2-20 and Will Browne 2-4.

Second-placed Yelvertoft (172-4) won their game against Oakfield & Rowlands (158-6) by 14 runs after winning the toss and deciding to bat. Sam Bevin’s magnificent 87no proved the match winner, with Matt Aitken adding 35. Wickets were shared between Robert Harris, Ashley Cutts and Finn Miles, with Luke Fernando the pick with 1-16.

Stuart Atkins hit 68 in reply for the Paddlers, with Dale Coles on 26no. Daniel Lewis took 2-18, with Adrian Flynn, Sam Bevin, Chris Thomas and Max Harris taking the other wickets.

Division Two saw a close win for leaders Barby (148-4) over Old Laurentians (142-5) by just six runs. Having elected to bat, Barby’s Paul Henderson was the mainstay of the innings with 66no, along with Rob Field 44. Luke Billyeald took 2-22.

Jordan Rowbotham’s unbeaten 39 was OLs’ top score, with Billyeald adding 33 and Iain Wallis 30. Will Sinclair 2-19 with Jon Watson 1-16 were the best of Barby’s attack.

In Division Three top-of-the-table Braunston Paddox (152-5) enjoyed a comfortable 48-run win over third-placed West Haddon & Guilsborough (104-8). Batting first Braunston Paddox had Kieren Bennett’s 71 to thank for almost half their total, with Ryan Haynes hitting 29 and Jordan Shingler finishing on 20no. Simon Nicholls took 2-16 off his four overs, with Daniel Balliston and Nate Button also successful.

Archie Houghton reached his fifty for WH&G, but was their only batsman in double figures. Ryan Haynes with 3-10 and Shaun Harnett 3-7 bowled tightly to restrict the scoring, with Colin Scott and Kieren Bennett taking the other two wickets.

Oakfield & Rowlands 2nds (184-7) set too tall an order for Network Rail (94ao) and won by 90 runs. Solid batting by Sam Miles 44, Gurjit Rupal 34, Ben Simms 33no and George Smith 21 contributed to a hefty target and Network Rail struggled in reply, the last wicket falling in the 18th over. Sam Miles was best with the ball, taking an economical 3-12, with Gurjit Rupal 3-23 and Mark Colledge 2-30.