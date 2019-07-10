CRICKET: Magnificent century by Ross is platform for Barby's big win

Excellent Village Cup run ends in Staffordshire

Warwickshire County Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 323-6 (DLS Revised Score 328)

Coventry & North Warwicks 1st XI 167-10

Barby 1st XI won by 161 Runs

A magnificent hundred by Michael Ross was the platform for a huge win by 161 runs against Coventry & North Warwicks on winning the toss Barby elected to bat first on an overcast and humid day at the BCG a decision that openers Tom Gleghorn and Mathew Nobes proved was the right one with an opening partnership of 114.

With a couple of rain stoppages the second one a more lengthy one the match was reduced to 46 overs per side, Gleghorn being the main contributor to the opening partnership as Nobes not at his fluent best fought his way to 29 runs before being the first wicket to fall as he edged to slip.

This brought Michael Ross to the crease and he delivered a brutal assault on the opposition bowlers as he hit 9 sixes and 10 fours in an innings of 119 off just 60 balls that took the game away from Cov & North Warwicks he reached his 100 off just 51 balls as Gleghorn played with intelligence giving him as much strike as possible in a partnership of 145 for the 2nd wicket. Both batsmen fell in quick succession Ross for 119 and Gleghorn for 77 as they tried to up the scoring rate even more. Craig Scott with a quick 26 Jason Scott 16 Not Out and Richard Thompson 13 added more runs as Barby finished on 323-6 after 46 overs the score was increased to 328 by the Duckworth Lewis Stern system due to the four overs lost to rain earlier in the afternoon.

Cov & North Warwicks started their reply in very positive fashion as Johal rode his luck against the Barby opening bowlers Will Sinclair 1-47 and Seth Westley 1-37 as he hit his way to 70 runs off 57 balls but with wickets falling at regular intervals due to the need to try and keep up with the required run rate only Ahmed with 28 and Panwar 27 showed any resistance once Johal had been dismissed . Craig Scott with 4-33 was the pick of the Barby bowlers Danny Scott 1-49 a Seth Westley run out and Adam Shay who took the last 2 wickets to fall to record figures of 2-0 accounted for the rest of the wickets as Cov & North Warwicks were all out for 167.

Warwickshire Division 10 East

Barby 2nd XI 144-7

Berkswell 3rd XI 202-9

Match drawn

Barby 2nd XI remain unbeaten due to a hard fought draw away against Berkswell 3rds. Barby won the toss and inserted Berkswell on an overcast and humid day and Captain Joe Hardbattle opened the bowling and made early inroads taking 3-22 before Adlan 44 and Mike Stock 35 led a Berkswell recovery a late flurry of runs by Paul Milns at number 10 in the batting order making 32 Not Out took Berkswell to 202-9 from their 45 overs Steve Webb taking 4-15.

Barby never looked like getting near the Berkswell total with Chris Bramley making 58 and Joel Jacob impressing once again in making 27 Not Out to bat out the overs as Barby made 144-7 to secure the losing draw and keep their unbeaten league record intact.

Northamptonshire Division 11

St Crispins 4th XI 126-8

Barby 3rd XI 131-2

Barby 29pts beat St Crispins 4 by 8 wkts.

Barby built on last weeks victory with a less dramatic but equally important 8 wicket win against strugglers St Crispins at a showery BCG.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, A another superb spell from Chey Manzella 3-10 put the visitors in the back foot from the off. Young Jon Watson was also superb (9-1-19-1)as the young Barby team kept a lid on the scoring throughout with tight fielding and some impressive catching (notably from Janes Aylett-Hughes). Luke Satchwell and Praan Moodley chipped in with crucial wickets as St Crispins were restricted to a well below par 126-8.

Avoiding the loss of early wickets was the order of the day in Barby's run chase, and Captain Hardbattle and young Praan Moodley added 53 for the first wicket. After the Captain fell, Moodley was joined by the in form Manzella and the pair the took the score to 103 before Manzella fell for a lusty 33 including 4 maximums. Simon Blundell took the hosts over the line with 14no, while young debut opener Moodley carried his bat for an excellent unbeaten 25. The bizzarre decision of the visitors to employ no fine leg or 3rd man fielder throughout the innings on the small straight boundaries backfired in dramatic fashion as 53 extras were haemorrhaged in the 20 overs it took to reach the target.

National Village Cup

Barby 111-10

Milford Hall 112-2

Milford Hall Won by 8 wickets

Barby’s run in the National Village Cup came to an end as Staffordshire side Milford Hall ran out easy winners by 8 wickets a poor batting performance saw Barby bowled out for 111 as only Will Sinclair with a patient innings of 36 showing any resistance to the Milford Hall bowlers. Tom Webb 4-31 and Steve Jeavons 3-8 being the main wicket takers in bowling Barby out for a well below par score.

Milfords batsmen took their time at first before reaching the Barby total in the 22nd over of their innings Alan Afford batting through the innings for 34 Not Out and John Davis coming in at number 4 and hitting a quick 21 runs to win the game for Milford by 8 wickets Craig Scott taking 2-26 for Barby.