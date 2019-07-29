CRICKET: Midweek round-up of the Rugby & District League games

Close finish as Under 15s Cup final won by just nine runs

Rugby & District Cricket League

West Haddon & Guilsborough triumphed by just nine runs in a close Under 15s cup final with Rugby CC at Webb Ellis Road on Friday evening.

Put in to bat, the village side scored 80-9, with a top score of 23 by Archie Houghton and 11 each by Jonti Spillman and Rory Draper. Bowling three overs each, Jonty Scott-Brown took 2-7, Sam Amos-Simpson 2-14 and Jamie Carr 2-6.

Rugby’s reply included 16 by Charlie Crinigan and 14 by Sam Amos-Simpson, but they fell just short on 81-8.

Man of the match James Roffe took 2-13 and Alex Parfitt 2-9.

In the U15s league on Thursday WH&G also beat Barby by 51 runs. Invited to bat, they set a target of 145-7 with Daniel Balliston retiring on 53 and Nate Button adding 19.

Barby’s reply was led by Liam Franks with 31 and Jon Watson on 27, as Rory Draper helped restrict the innings to 94-7, with figures of 3-1-15-3.

Willoughby U15s enjoyed a seven-wicket win over Oakfield & Rowlands after chasing down the Paddlers’ total of 84-8. Liam Denipitiya with 24 and Ariyan Dhokia were best with the bat, while Justin Hanks (2-6), Harry day (2-16) and Aiden Porter (2-9) were the pick of the bowling.

Hanks then led Willoughby’s innings with 26, supported by Matt Cartridge’s 23no as they reached 83-3 in the 13th over. James Robinson took 2-14.

In Division One, Cup champions A1 Combined XI (162-7) beat Newbold (159-6) by three wickets. Choosing to bat first, Jason Scott top scored for Newbold with 47, with Richard Tarrant 45 and Craig scott 37. Keval Rathod took 2-44 and Michael Hughes 2-17, with Sujahn Barhey keeping the runs down with figures of 4-0-7-1.

Tom Rigby hit 30 for Combined, with 29 apiece from Sujahn Barhey and David Marshall as they clinched the points with just four balls to spare. Newbold’s Malcolm Bale took 2-20 and Tom Dell 2-14.

League leaders Southam (97-1) eased home in the tenth over against Oakfield & Rowlands (96ao). O&R were restricted to a top score of 15 by Ashley Cutts, as Joel Bennett took 4-13, Henry Wilkins 2-14 and Mohan Venkataramanachar 2-18. Matt Goatley was 38no for Southam and Peter Burnell made 36.

Second-placed Yelvertoft (142ao) continued their good form with a 22-run win over Rugby (120-7). Opting to bat first, the villagers’ innings was led by Sam Bevin on 59, with David Holmes hitting 37. Tom Mitchell was the pick of the Rugby bowlers with 3-16. In reply, Matt Ewer made 35 with Henry Parker adding 22 and Tom Mitchell 17, but it wasn’t enough. Daniel Lewis was Toft’s main wicket taker with 3-26.

In Division Two Jay Singh hit an outstanding 87 of Dunchurch & Bilton’s 165-3 in their six-wicket defeat by leaders Walcote (168-2). He was supported by 43no from Dave Bek as Ben Ashton took 2-20 for the Leicestershire side. Half centuries by Ben Watson and Jason Helmn then put Walcote in a winning position, with Tom Watson 41no.

Stretton on Dunsmore (160-5) earned a 59-run victory over Old Laurentians (101-8), thanks largely to a knock of 71 by Harry Jefferies-Readman. Ryan Oldman with 38 and L Baker’s 24 helped set a healthy total. James Melvin took 2-28 and Mark Palmer 2-13 for OLs.

Rhys Wade top scored for the rugby club with 26, while Iain Wallis added 18 but tight bowling by Dave A’barrow 3-14 and Clive Haywood 2-7 kept the score down.

In Division Three Ashby St Ledgers (173-5) beat Yelvertoft B (120-7) by 53 runs. Setting a daunting target, Matthew Robinson made 49, Rob Burdett 34 and Andy Phillips 33, while wickets were shared between Chris Thomas, Harry Lewis, Daniel Owen and Tom Spencer.

Max Pollard on 27no and Michael Anglin 26 were best with the bat for Toft, against the likes of Jonas Mackay’s 2-30 and Andy Phillips 2-19.

Leaders Braunston Paddox (126-4) won their game with Oakfield & Rowlands 2nds (125-7) by seven wickets in the 15th over. David Reay hit 44 for the Paddlers and George Smith was 42no as Shaun Harnett was the pick of the BP attack with figures of 2-0-6-2. Ryan Haynes was then the mainstay of their reply with 58no, supported by Jordan Shingler’s 35no. Chris Smith took an economical 4-1-12-2 for O&R.

In a low scoring game, Newbold were all out for 67 against West Haddon & Guilsborough (69-2), who needed just under seven overs for victory. Newbold’s batsmen were all kept in single figures, by the likes of Sam Mayfield 3-20 and Rob Woodhead 2-16. Archie Houghton then scored 30 and James Yates 23no to take the points.