CRICKET: Midweek Rugby & District League round-up

Results from Wednesday's senior divisions

Rugby & District Cricket League

Fourth-placed Yelvertoft lost to A1 Combined by eight wickets in their Rugby & District Cricket League Division One game on Wednesday (July 10). Having won the toss Yelvertoft reached 142-4 in their 20 overs, with David Holmes 54no and Sam Bevin 28.Jonathan Sage was the pick of the attack with 2-35.

A1’s Jason Jakeman was caught out agonisingly two runs short of his century, with James Nuttall next best on 21no as they reached the target for the loss of two wickets in the 17th over.

League leaders Southam enjoyed a four-wicket victory over Rugby, having bowled them out for 159 with a ball to go. Matt Ewer hit a fine 75 for the visitors, with 37 from Ed Benfield, against useful bowling by Craig Lenton (3-35), Joel Bennett (2-20) and Mike Clewes (2-39).

Sam Upton led Southam’s reply with 62, supported by Henry Wilkins with 24 as they won on 160-6 with an over to spare.

Mid-table Merchants beat relegation-threatened Oakfield & Rowlands by three wickets in a tight game with just four balls remaining. Having won the toss the Paddlers set a target of 109-5 with Chris Goodwin 31, Dale Coles 27 and Neil Armstrong 20. Neal McGrath took 2-10 and Tom Hill 2-14. Owen Edwards was the mainstay of the Merchants’ innings on 54, with Max Johnson next best on 15 as they reached a winning 110-7. Ashley Cutts took 2-13 and Rob Harris 2-7 off his only over.

In Division Two there was an 82-run win for third-placed Long Itchington over Old Laurentians in fourth. Long Itchington elected to bat first and amassed a hefty 187-6, including 75 by Jamie Breakwell and an unbeaten half century for Aaron Sutcliffe. Leigh Fisher took 3-23 and James Melvin took 3-36.

OLs struggled in reply, with a top score of 21no from Navin Gohil and Matt Coleman on 17 as they fell short on 105-8. Freddie Hart took 2-7 and Pete McKenna 2-16, both off four overs.

Division Three saw Dunchurch and Bilton still looking for a win, as they were beaten by fellow strugglers Newbold by 28 runs. Newbold decided to bat first, scoring steadily with Dan Siddons 35, Dan O’Brien 30, Bruce Virdee 29 and Richard Meacham 24 on their way to 189-7.Steve Edden took 2-24 and Rahul Sekar 2-47.

Oliver Garrett with an unbeaten half century was the highlight of D&B’s reply, with Darren Walden 18 and Mike Ewer 16. Nick Letts did much of the damage with 3-22 as they were restricted to 161-5.

Top-of-the-table Willoughby cruised to a 144-run win over bottom side Oakfield & Rowlands 2nds after scoring a huge 195-6. Ceri Roberts made an excellent 94 with Hassan Nawaz 48. David Reay took 2-9 off his two overs, as the pick of the Paddlers’ bowlers.

Accurate bowling kept O&R at bay, with Archie McMillan taking 3-5 off his two overs and Stuart Bonthuy 3-10 off four. Only David Reay made inroads with 29 as the rest of the team were kept in single figures and finished on 51-8.

Yelvertoft’s second string didn’t have such a good day against Braunston Paddox, going down by 7 wickets. Put in to bat, Yelvertoft set a total of 123-8 with Michael Anglin top scorer on 32 and Daniel Owen 17no. Kieren Bennett took 2-32 and there was a wicket apiece by Adam O’Connor, Tom Sabin, Rohan Patel and Colin Scott.

Braunston Paddox needed just short of 15 overs to secure the win, at 125-3. Jordan Shingler hit a fine 54, with 35 from Ryan Spriggs. Anthony Howes, Tom Spencer and Harry Lewis were the wicket takers.