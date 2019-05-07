CRICKET Newbold start season with emphatic victory

Henderson takes 5-15 in nine-wicket win at Parkfield Road

Warwickshire Division 11 East

Newbold on Avon CC v Atherstone 2nd XI

After a Herculean effort to ensure the ground was playable for the first home game of the season, Newbold were rewarded with an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Atherstone 2nds. After being put into bat Atherstone were soon in trouble in the face of some hostile opening bowling from Sam Letts (1-15) and David Milner (1-9).

However, the introduction of Rob Henderson turned the game, with a devastating spell of 5 wickets for only 15 runs which ripped the heart out of the Atherstone innings. He was ably supported by Tom Dell (2-15) and Roger Weddell (1-5) as Atherstone were reduced to 59 all out. Despite losing opening bat Bruce Virdee in the first over Newbold cruised to victory with captain Richard Meacham unbeaten with a typically swashbuckling 45 and Pritpal Virdee 10 no.