CRICKET: Nine wickets and a hat-trick! Teenage bowlers star in Barby's crucial win

Pictures of the 1st XI batting against Handsworth

Warwickshire County Cricket League Premier Division

Jason Scott in the 1st XI's crucial 18-run win

Barby 1st X1 170 all out defeated Handsworth 152 all out by 18 runs

18-year-olds Seth Westley with five wickets and Mathew Nobes, with four wickets and a hat-trick, starred as Barby secured a crucial victory against a resurgent Handsworth, who came to the BCG on the back of three consecutive wins.

Skipper Joel Gleghorn won the toss and elected to bat on a greenish pitch partly recognising that his brother and opening batsmen Tom could be called to the birth of his first child at any moment.

Barbys innings did not start well as a fired up Handsworth side quickly removed Matty Nobes, Rob Field and Mike Ross putting the onus on Tom Gleghorn to build a total gaining support from Craig Scott (21) and Danny Scott (26). Gleghorn eventually fell for 53 and Barby scrambled to a total of 170 which felt competitive if a little below par.

Opener Tom Gleghorn was the mainstay of Barby's innings

With a brisk wind blowing down the ground Captain Gleghorn initially favoured the use of spin against the breeze, however in front of a watching county selector, Young Seth Westley demanded the ball and was rewarded with 2 wickets bowling in tandem with paceman Will Sinclair who bowled tightly with the wind without reward. Renwick Hooper (52), brother of ex West Indian star Carl however stayed strong and whilst Barby spinners Craig and Dan Scott kept things tight the score continued to mount and at 81-2 the game had tilted in Handsworth's favour. At this point skipper Gleghorn once more called on Seth Westley and once more the youngster came good as 80-2 became 93-6 and Westley (5-34) picked up his third five-wicket haul of the season.

Handsworth are not a side who give up easily and once more they dug in led by Kieron Buchanan taking the total to 152 for 7 hitting some mighty sixes along the way.

The game felt it was Handsworth's to lose however spinner Matty Nobes saw things differently. First Buchanan fell to an outfield catch before two perfect leg breaks saw off numbers 10 and 11 completing a hat-trick and securing victory in the process

Warwickshire Division 10 East

Rob Field batting against Handsworth on Saturday

Barby 2nd XI 232-8, Nuneaton 3rd XI 228-10

Barby 2nd XI Won by 2 wickets

Barby 2nd XI continued their unbeaten league run as they chased down Nuneaton 3rd XIs total of 231 all out Sam Flude with 50 and John Mallard 44 being the back bone of the total. Liam Franks with 4-43 being the leading wicket taker as the rest of the Barby bowlers chipped in with wickets Adam Shay 2-40 and Chris Bramley 2-12 to bowl Nuneaton out in the last over of their innings.

Alex Watson got Barby off to a quick start in reply making 35 and with Chris Bramley making 39 and Joe Hardbattle 27 supporting Antony Franks who top scored with 62 Barby closed in on Nuneaton's total it was left to Will Tarrant with 15 not out to get Barby over the winning line with an over left of their innings to win by 2 wickets.