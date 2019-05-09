CRICKET: Oakfield & Rowlands kick-start season with solid performance at Streetly

79-run victory after two losses

Warwickshire League Division 5

Streetly 2nd XI v Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI

Oakfield & Rowlands made the long trek to Streetly on Saturday looking to kick-start their season after two losses.

Faced with another damp wicket, Richard Burnett again lost the toss and the hosts elected to bowl first with the pitch offering plenty of assistance.

The visitors were in real trouble early on, having been reduced to 9-4 after 10 overs. Stewart Burnett and Danny Simms began the rebuilding job, with Simms taking the attack to the hosts as the pair added 50 for the 5th wicket.

Simms was eventually bowled for 35 with the score now 65-5. Burnett was joined by Stuart Atkins and the pair batted sensibly, sensing that a 200+ score wasn’t on the cards in the conditions.

They moved the score to three figures before Atkins was caught on the boundary for 9.

Mark Randle then joined Burnett and another solid partnership edged O&R towards a decent score.

Burnett passed 50 and Randle made 18 before being caught and bowled for 18 trying to up the rate in the last few overs.

Ollie Vaughan then came to the crease and made a quickfire 19 before being stumped from the penultimate ball of the innings as the visitors closed on 184-9, Stewart Burnett remaining unbeaten on 77 in a very sensible innings.

After tea, Stuart Atkins and Oli Vaughan again opened the bowling for O&R.

Atkins (2-20) made early inroads for the visitors, before David Odwell (1-27) took a wicket with his first ball to leave Streetly 41-3.

Sensible batting from Ahmed saw him reach his half century, however when Mark Randle tempted him to hole out for 51, it sparked a huge collapse from the hosts.

It meant 94-3 became 105 all out as Randle (3-12) and the returning Vaughan (3-24) ran through the middle and late order, the final wicket coming courtesy of a run-out as the visitors won by 79 runs.

Oakfield & Rowlands will be hoping this kick-starts their season and will be looking for another solid performance when they entertain Knowle and Dorridge this weekend.

Warwickshire League Division 8

Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI v Kenilworth 2nd XI

The 2nd XI had a tough day against Kenilworth on Saturday.

Having been invited to bat first, Ian Randle’s men struggled to get on top of the Kenilworth bowling with only Randle himself showing any early resistance with 26.

It was left to Riv Monsell (33) and Werno Claassen (25) to add some respectability to things as the hosts were bowled out for 114.

Kenilworth found things easier after tea, with only Neil Armstrong (3-38) taking a wicket as Kenilworth eased home by seven wickets.

Division 12 East

Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI v Bedworth 4th XI

The 3rd XI took on Bedworth at Swinford and a largely one- sided affair.

Skipper Dinesh Fernando also lost the toss and was asked to bat first, with only Liam Denitipiya and Chris Smith making double figures as O&R were bowled out for a disappointing 62.

Bedworth eased to an eight-wicket victory with only Chris Smith (2-20) giving the hosts anything to cheer about in the field.

Division 13 East

Atherstone 3rd XI v Oakfield & Rowlands 4th XI

The 4th XI also suffered a defeat in Atherstone on Saturday.

Batting first, the visitors were bowled out for 73, with only youngster Ed Thomas offering much resistance with 16.

The hosts then eased to a 10 wicket victory in a tough day at the office for the 4th XI.