CRICKET PICTURES Barby 2nds on their way to victory over Nuneaton

1st XI play in front of television cameras

Wicket keeper Will Tarrant in the 2nds' seven-wicket win against Nuneaton

Warwickshire County Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 227-4 (14 points) drew with Handsworth 1st XI 195-8 (6 points)

Michael Ross with an unbeaten 97 and Seth Westley, 3-31 were the standout performers as Barby 1st X1 secured a winning draw from an enjoyable game in front of the TV cameras in Handsworth.

On another bitterly cold day and with Craig Scott standing in for regular skipper Joel Gleghorn, Barby lost the toss and were asked to bat first on what looked a tricky surface. A television crew were in attendance to do a feature on the Caribbean influence on cricket, which added to the pressure to perform.

After the early loss of Matt Nobes, Scott (23) and Rob Field (33) set about building a platform and at the half way stage Barby had provided little for the highlights reel with only 70 runs on the board, albeit with wickets in hand.

The loss of Field and Scott however brought a change in tempo as Kiwi Ross and Jason Scott (36) went on the attack. Both struck the ball sweetly as Handsworth heads started to drop in the face of the onslaught. After a late cameo from Tom Gleghorn (17 not out), and Ross narrowly failing to secure what would have been a well deserved century, Barby were well pleased with a total of 227.

After a tea to remember, Seth Westley opened the bowling carrying on his recent good form with a wicket in the first over. With regular new ball bowler Will Sinclair unfit, Jason Scott was asked to share the new ball and bowled tidily picking up 1-42 off ten overs.

Handsworth are not a team who give up easily and they took the attack back to Barby's spinners, hitting some huge sixes along the way.

At the 30-over mark the game was in the balance when a hail storm caused a break in play. With the ground looking like a scene from the Antarctic, Captain Scott took the opportunity to read the riot act and the return of Westley, together with Tom Middleton, brought back control. Supported by some improved fielding, notably a brilliant diving catch on the run by Rob Field, the game swung into Barby’s favour with Handsworth clinging on for a draw at the end.

Captain Scott was phlegmatic at the end, pleased to take 14 points away after losing the toss at another former Birmingham League side. It was, however, a game that could have been won and hopefully lessons will have been learnt in time for the visit to the BCG of top of the table Bedworth next week.

Warwickshire County Cricket League Division 10 East

Barby 2nds 170-3, Nuneaton 3rds 169-4

Barby 2nds won by 7 wickets

Barby 2nds started their League campaign with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Nuneaton 3rds at the BCG. On another cold day, the Barby side with a mixture of youth and experience, played some excellent cricket after winning the toss and asking Nuneaton to bat first.

Some tight early bowling from Liam Franks and Steve Blanks kept the Nuneaton batsmen in check with Franks (1-27) taking an early wicket after the Franks and Blanks were rested. Skipper for the day Adam Shay and the quartet of under 15 spinners Joe Bramley, Praan Moodley, Joel Jacob and Ben English continued to bowl tightly with a wicket each for Shay, Bramley, and Moodley. Nuneaton batsmen Chris Clark (54 not out) and Paul Lovik (42 not out) tried to accelerate in the later overs in a partnership of 103, as Nuneaton finished on 169-4 in their 45 overs.

Barby, in reply, lost two wickets in their first eight overs to reach 28-2. Then 13-year-old Will Tarrant and Antony Franks began to rebuild the innings with a patient partnership of 52 in 18 overs before Tarrant, who had batted with great composure was adjudged LBW for 26 with the score on 80.

Adam Shay bowling to Nuneaton on Saturday

This brought another 13-year-old to the crease in Joe Bramley, who started where Tarrant had left off in supporting the more experienced Franks, as they compiled a match-winning partnership of 90 for victory by seven wickets, Franks finishing the match with three big straight sixes to reach 79 not out and Bramley making 18 not out.

Barby Sunday XI 182-7, Old Leightonians 182-10

Match Tied

Barby hosted Old Leightonians, a touring side from Leighton Park School in Reading for the second time after recording a narrow one-wicket win when the sides met for the first time in 2018. An even closer game was played out in 2019, as Barby got two runs off the final delivery to tie the match.

On winning the toss Old Leightonians batted first and had reached 80-2 at the 20-over drinks break, with Charlie Britton taking the two wickets to fall. Old Leightonians tried to accelerate in the second 20 overs of their innings and wickets started to fall, with young leg spinner Ben English taking 4-21 and Steve Blanks 2-38, as the tourists finished on 182-10 with John Hood making 52 and Chris Allen 34 the main contributors to the total.

Barby's reply never got going as they struggled to 52-3 after 20 overs as Paul Price bowled his 8 overs for just 7 runs as the hosts fell behind the run rate. In the 21st over, at the fall of the fourth wicket, 16-year-old Alex Watson took guard and produced an innings to be remembered. He he launched an assault on the Old Leightonians bowlers, hitting the ball to all parts of the BCG. And with support from first Freddie Webb and then Luke Satchwell, Barby started to get an outside chance of an unlikely victory, which hadn’t looked realistic after 20 overs.

As number 9 batsmen Steve Blanks hammered his one and only delivery over extra cover for 4 off the last ball of the 39th over, it left Watson on strike with 19 needed off the final over for Barby to win. Watson hit the first four balls for 12 runs to take him to a well deserved 100 and with another 4 and a 2 off the final delivery the match was tied. Watson made 106 not out including 3 sixes and 14 fours from just 67 balls to become Barby's fourth centurion of the season so far.

Praan Moodley bowling for Barby 2nds

Michael Ross was 97 not out for Barby 1sts at Handsworth