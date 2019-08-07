CRICKET PICTURES: Bowlers key as Barby do the league double over Rugby

Round-up of the weekend's games at the two clubs

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI v Rugby 1st XI

Barby completed the league double as Rugby CC’s early season struggles returned in a low scoring game at the BCG.

After midweek rain, groundsman Charlie Seager was unable to prepare the usual hard dry Barby pitch, meaning that there was always going to be something in it for bowlers.

Having won five of their previous six matches, Rugby are up to sixth place, but it was a familiar tale on Saturday with their bowlers putting them in a winning position, only for the batsmen to collapse to a 63-run defeat.

Barby won the toss, choosing to continue the strategy of batting first and Tom Gleghorn started aggressively before falling to Lee Golding (2-20) for 21, quickly followed by kiwi Mike Ross for 1.

Matty Nobes made a responsible 30 off 75 balls as Rugby’s all seam attack bowled tightly with Neal McGrath (10-6-16-2) particularly impressive, with two wickets in as many balls for 82-4.

Craig Scott (43)and Rob Field (22) along with late hitting by Adam Shay and cameos by Seth Westley and James Wynn Evans eventually saw the total to 163-8 after 50 overs, after an effective second spell by Matt Ewer (3-48).

This score looked below par, but Barby’s bowlers had other ideas and inspired opening spell from Seth Westley (4-19) ripped through Rugby’s top order.

A family emergency saw paceman Will Sinclair needing to leave the ground early; Rugby skipper Owen Edwards kindly allowing Barby to steal Charlie Seager from the adjacent third team match as twelfth man.

Joel Gleghorn elected to open the bowling with the spin of Craig Scott (2-24) in partnership with Westley. The approach paid dividends and helped by excellent catching by Adam Shay, Tom Glegorn and Scott himself, Rugby found themselves five wickets down with less than 30 runs on the board.

Matt Ewer 20, Henry Parker 20 and Vish Rathod 18 not out all battled hard, however with Mike Ross (3-28) and Nobes (1-29) the final wicket fell for exactly 100.

With results elsewhere going in their favour, both sides move closer to league safety with six games left.

Barby travel to Sutton Coldfield on Saturday whilst Rugby entertain Streetly.

Warwickshire Division 4

Rugby 2nd XI v Castle Bromwich 1sts

Rugby’s second string suffered a similar fate to their first team, losing by six wickets to an in-form Castle Bromwich side after a batting collapse of their own.

Rugby won the toss, chose to bat first and started well through openers Rishi Tank (17) and youngster Zachary Wenham.

Wenham (45) top scored for Rugby, whilst Charlie Robards (18) also chipped in and they were well placed at 80/2.

However, a lower order collapse saw the remaining eight wickets fall for just 56 runs, including the last five for just 18 runs, and Rugby fell away to 136 all out.

After quickly moving to 31 without loss, two wicket wickets to Bhavik Rathod (2/22) gave Rugby hope, but a classy innings from Adam Clayton took the game away from the Webb Ellis Roaders.

Mo Sadiq (2/30) was the only other wicket taker, as Clayton (57 not out) saw his side home in the 23rd over.

Warwickshire Division 10 East

Barby 2nd XI 105-5 7 points

Castle Bromwich 2nd XI 221-9 16 points

Match Drawn

A young Barby side travelled to Castle Bromwich and earned a losing draw as rain intervened as Barby were 105-5 after 37 overs in reply to Castle Bromwich’s 221-9. Castle Bromwich won the toss and elected to bat first and due to Afsal 56 Palle Quinn 45 and David Burke 43 totalled 221-9 in their 45 overs John Watson 2-51 Joe Hardbattle 2-32 and Chris Bramley taking three late wickets to finish with 3-12 from three overs the pick of the Barby bowlers.

Barby lost early wickets in reply and fell behind the run rate as Chris Bramley 29 and Will Tarrant 30 not out scored the bulk of the runs in Barby’s 105-5 after 37 overs the rain set in and the game ended in a draw Barby taking 7 points from the drawn game.

Division 11 East

Rugby 3rd XI v Ansley Sports

Rugby’s third team secured the club’s only victory of the weekend with a hard-fought 44-run success against Ansley.

The visitors won the toss and inserted Rugby who lost Tom Binding (0) in the first over and were soon in real trouble at 32-4.

Ollie Tapscott (42) counter attacked effectively and continued his fine form this season, supported briefly by Jag Barhey (13) and Tom Rigby (12).

It was then over to captain Tom Smith (39 not out) to shepherd the tail to a competitive tail, enjoying a 29-run stand with number 11 Anszar Ahmed (15).

Ansley’s reply also started badly, with Ahmed (2-6) and Jag Barhey (1-25) reducing them to 13-2.

Andrew Beale fought back for Ansley, but wickets continued to fall at the other end, particular to spin twins Smith (2/38) and Kurran Barhey.

Barhey’s leg spin was particularly effective and he was the pick of the attack with 8-3-22-3.

Debutant Zach Anwar then picked up the key wicket of Beale (59) and Ansley were all out for 122.

Northamptonshire Division 11

Barby 3rd XI v Old Northamptonians 5th XI

Barby 228-9, ON’s 138-5

Barby 27pts beat ON’s 7pts by 90 runs

Barby 3rds got back to winning ways with a thoroughly professional 90-run win against Old Northamptonians on a warm and humid afternoon at the BCG. Barby won an important toss, and with a team light on bowlers, Captain Hardbattle got his wish to bat first.

For the first time this season the top order all fired to set a firm base for the middle order acceleration to complete the job.

Openers Seager (55) and the more cautious Hardbattle (24) added 98 for the first wicket in 23 overs before both fell to off spinner Underwood (not the famous one!) to consecutive balls. The platform was set though for Chey Manzella to cut loose in typical fashion with a quite brilliant 61 off just 25 deliveries including 4 huge sixes. Important lower order contributions from Louise Hanby (18) and Sankeerth Nalagatalia (12) ensured the previous good work wasn’t wasted as Barby finished on an imposing and season's best 228-9. Underwood finished with 5-48 for the visitors.

ON’s struggled to get going early on in their reply, thanks to superb tight opening spells from Manzella (1-25) and the ever improving Luke Satchwell, the 13 year old finishing with great economical figures of 10-3-16-1.

Mousey 51 tried in vain, but when he fell courtesy of a juggling act from Skipper Hardbattle on the long on boundary off the bowling of the aforementioned Satchwell, the visitors contented themselves with picking up whatever batting points they could rather than seriously have a go at the daunting target.

A great win for Barby which provides real daylight now between themselves and the bottom three teams - next up is a tough trip to champions elect Obeslisk & Kingsthorpe.

