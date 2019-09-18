CRICKET PICTURES: Final game draw leaves Oakfield & Rowlands in fourth spot

Paddlers 2nd XI finish season in bottom two

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Jimmy Carter

Warwickshire League Division 5

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI vs Atherstone 1st XI

Oakfield & Rowlands completed their league campaign against Atherstone on Saturday, with both sides having plenty to play for. The hosts were hoping to secure a top-three finish which may give them the chance of promotion, whilst Atherstone needed 5 points to ensure they avoided relegation.

Skipper Richard Burnett won the toss and again elected to bat first. Jack Randle made a solid start following his century last week before being adjudged LBW for 21. Jimmy Carter was then joined by Rob Harris and the pair steadily built a solid platform against some disciplined bowling. They took the score beyond 100 before Carter, trying to up the run rate, was bowled for 48. Harris soon followed for 45 but this platform enabled the middle order to play freely in trying to push the score beyond 200. There were late cameos from Richard Burnett (22) and Stewart Burnett (20) but the innings petered out to 193 all out from the last ball of the allotted 50 overs.

Atherstone now needed a single batting point to avoid relegation, or a losing draw. The paddlers opening pair of Stuart Atkins and Dave Odwell bowled in some excellent areas, which forced the visitors to defend, reaching 16-1 from the first 15 overs. It became clear wickets would be hard to come by as Atherstone looked for the draw, although Ollie Vaughan (1-22) made the second breakthrough. It took the return of the hostile Atkins (2-26) to make further inroads as O&R slowly chipped away at the visiting batting. Jamie Brightwell (1-11) removed Burch and despite some hairy moments in the last few overs for Atherstone, they held on for the draw at 125-6 from their 50 overs.

Rob Harris

The draw leaves Oakfield & Rowlands in 4th place in what was a competitive division. They will be naturally disappointed with this return having been unbeaten champions last season, with the 3 sides finishing above them all finishing below them last year. A couple of narrow defeats and some bad luck with the weather haven’t helped, but they will be determined to mount another challenge whatever division they end up in next year.

Warwickshire League Division 8

Wilnecote 1st XI Vs Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI

Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI travelled to Wilnecote looking for a win to secure their spot in Division 8 next year. Ian Randle won the toss for the visitors and elected to bat first, but the loss of 3 early wickets made posting a decent total difficult. Neil Armstrong held the innings together with 76, with late cameo’s from Werno Claassen (28 not out) and Brian Harris (18 not out) enabling them to post a competitive 187-6.

Wilnecote made a solid start with opener Lane making the most telling contribution of the match. He batted throughout the innings for 112 not out, leading the hosts to a 7 wicket win. Their were wickets for Chris Smith, Finn Miles and Luke Armstrong. With Khalsa winning the paddlers finish second bottom, a disappointing end to the campaign. When availability throughout the club is strong, and they are match for anyone in the division, so the club will need to work on consistent availability to ensure more success next year.

Sunday Friendly

Offchurch vs Oakfield & Rowlands

The Sunday side travelled to Offchurch in another competitive game on Sunday. The hosts batted first and made 189-8 from their 40 overs. Their were 2 wickets each for Finn Miles and Luke Fernando, with Chris Smith, Liam Denipitiya, and Bryan Acford picking up one each.

After tea, Sam Miles made 64 and George Smith 27 to lay a solid base for the run chase. However the middle order didn’t fire and it took the tail to keep things interesting, with Luke Fernando making 16. Finn Miles (21 not out) and Chris Smith (10 not out) tried hard but ran out of overs as the innings finished on 166-8.